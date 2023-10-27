10 best GTA Online DLC updates of all times

GTA Online has been alive and going strong for so long all thanks to various DLC updates that Rockstar Games keeps rolling out. While some are small and insignificant, others like the Doomsday Heist are quite loved by the Grand Theft Auto community. The main reason behind a DLC's popularity is the number of new vehicles added as well as the new missions that gamers can participate in.

Ever since the title's original release way back in 2013, DLCs have been the best way for Rockstar to keep the popularity at a height. Further, fans get to enjoy new content with each update as well. This article lists the 10 best GTA Online DLCs that have rolled out so far.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Top 10 DLCs in GTA Online that every gamer should play

10) Arena War

The Arena War is one of the most popular updates in GTA Online. It added a couple of great vehicles and races to the game that the players immensely enjoy even today. It rolled out in 2018, and includes a vehicular death match as well. Further, gamers can enjoy the RC Bandito races and the Simeon Repo missions thanks to the Arena War DLC.

9) Import Export

Stealing and selling cars has been an integral part of the Grand Theft Auto series. So, players were overjoyed with the Import Export DLC that was added to the online multiplayer in 2016. This update brought in stealing, storing, and selling of cars as a form of business, allowing the players to get rich rather quickly without having to put themselves in danger.

8) Gunrunning

Bunkers are one of the most profitable businesses in GTA Online. This feature was added to the game with the Gunrunning update way back in 2017. It was also one of the most popular GTA Online DLCs as it added several weaponized vehicles and custom trucks, allowing fans to travel safely across Los Santos.

7) After Hours

Setting up a nightclub is one of the best ways to earn money in GTA Online for beginners, but veterans can also use it to generate passive income in the game. The After Hours DLC added this feature to the title, alongside the Oppressor MK2. These additions made it a great DLC that everyone loves to this date.

6) Cayo Perico

The Cayo Perico Heist is one of the most well-known as well the best Heist in GTA Online, one that allows the players to earn a lot of cash in a short amount of time. It is also so popular because it can be completed solo without having to rely on other gamers. The Cayo Perico DLC also added tons of new character customization options as well as some really good vehicles to the game.

5) Bikers

The GTA Community had been requesting Rockstar to add a DLC focused on motorcycles to the game. The developer finally fulfilled their request in 2016 with the Bikers DLC, which added tons of new motorcycles to GTA Online alongside the ability to create full-fledged clubs. Players can also perform some biker club-specific missions that are mostly related to drug supply and hits.

4) Criminal Enterprises

Criminal Enterprises is one of the biggest DLC updates to hit GTA Online. This massive update focused on providing more missions as well as a brand new storyline to the Executives, MC Presidents, Nightclub Owners, and Gunrunners. Unlike the usual GTA Online weekly update, this was a breath of fresh air for the community as they enjoyed new tasks as well as a bunch of new vehicles to keep everyone entertained.

3) San Andreas Mercenaries

The San Andreas Mercenaries update rolled out in 2023, and is the biggest this year for Grand Theft Auto Online players. This DLC added a lot of new things, including a set of missions surrounding Merryweather, fresh weapons, and a whole bunch of vehicles to perform these dangerous tasks. This update also focused on improving other aspects of the game, including the user interface.

2) Los Santos Drug Wars

New storyline missions are always a welcoming sight for Grand Theft Auto Online players. The Los Santos Drug Wars did exactly this as Rockstar Games added a two-part story surrounding the drug business in the online multiplayer's criminal city. Players can now also access an Acid Lab that acts as a mobile drug laboratory, fuelling the profits. This DLC was also important because of tons of quality-of-life improvements added by Rockstar Games.

1) Heists

Heists are the core of Grand Theft Auto Online, and hence the Heists DLC from 2015 is the best update that the online multiplayer has received so far. This update allowed the players to band together and participate in five different heists to steal important goods and money to get rich. The danger and thrill of these missions were only matched by the vehicles that were added alongside them.

Since GTA 6's announcement date is allegedly not too far away, fans are hoping that Rockstar would add heists to the upcoming title as well. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more such articles.

