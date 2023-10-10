Top 5 Halloween updates on GTA Online so far (2023)

Halloween updates are highly anticipated in GTA Online, and Rockstar Games has been adding them to the multiplayer game since 2015, providing players with limited-time and unique souvenirs. Till 2019, the gaming studio celebrated the Halloween event only for one week. However, since 2020, it has become a month-long celebration, expanding over up to four weeks of surprises.

This year’s Halloween celebrations have also started on October 5, 2023, and players are looking forward to awesome surprises in the upcoming days. Nonetheless, this article lists the top five Halloween updates Rockstar Games has released so far in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Five best GTA Online Halloween updates till 2023

5) Halloween Specials 2017

The Halloween Specials 2017 event was the first occasion when Halloween celebrations started to expand in terms of gameplay content. Earlier, Rockstar Games used to provide a few new apparel and game modes, etc. However, in 2017, the studio celebrated GTA Online's fourth anniversary, and the effects were also seen in the Halloween update.

Rockstar released the Grotti Vigilante in the multiplayer game, which is still available for purchase. It also doubled the payouts for Air Freight Cargo Sell Missions, through which players could make loads of money. The popular Adversary Mode Condemned was also first released with this update.

4) Halloween Surprise 2019

The Halloween Surprise 2019 event was one of the most significant updates in GTA Online. Rockstar Games added the Peyote Plants to the multiplayer game for the first time. Consuming these plants converts you to a random land or sea animal, and you can roam the map in that form.

The update also provided double money rewards on various Halloween-themed missions such as the Beast vs. Slasher, Condemned, Come Out to Play, Lost Vs Damned, and many more. Players were able to make plenty of money without using any GTA Online money glitches during the period.

3) Halloween 2020 (Week 1)

As mentioned earlier, Rockstar Games expanded GTA Online Halloween celebrations in 2020. Although the COVID-19 pandemic slightly decreased the amount of gameplay content compared to the past years, players got to enjoy various surprises and money-grabbing deals that made the event enjoyable.

Rockstar Games provided triple money payouts for all Nightclub income sources. This means players could make more money from the Safe Locker, promoting the business and selling the cargo stored in their Nightclub Warehouse. The Peyote Plants had returned to the game as well. The Freemode Events also provided triple the money during that period.

2) Halloween 2022 (Week 1)

GTA Online's first week of 2022 Halloween celebrations added the then-most-awaited Obey 10F to the multiplayer game. The car was included as part of The Criminal Enterprises DLC. However, Rockstar Games held it till the launch of Halloween celebrations to give players something new to enjoy the holiday season.

During the same week, the Judgement Day Adversary Mode was also added to GTA Online for the first time. It is one of the most popular missions in the game that has also returned with the latest Halloween 2023 update. The Short Trips missions provided 2x rewards, allowing players to enjoy Franklin and Lamar’s chemistry again.

1) Halloween 2022 (Week 4)

The final week of the Halloween 2022 celebration was one of the biggest and most memorable updates in GTA Online to date. While the first week had added the Obey 10F, the last week released the Halloween-themed BF Weevil Custom, surprising the player base. To date, it is the fastest car in the game without HSW upgrades.

Rockstar released the Phantom Car, Slashers, Doppelganger Slashers, and many other random events along with the new car. UFO sightings were also prominent during the period. Needless to say, the community is also expecting the same level of excitement this year. Some are also rooting for an announcement regarding Grand Theft Auto 6.

