10 best GTA Online investments in 2022

Every GTA Online player knows that one thing this game successfully provides to its players is an alarming amount of things they can invest their hard-earned money into.

From massive impractical properties to questionable businesses, GTA Online gives players options to buy stuff they would never need in real life. But in the game's world, they are vital if players want to make significant progress.

All of this leads to a major question regarding what are the best investments GTA Online players should make. So, to ease this critical decision, this article will provide them with the ten best investments they can make in GTA Online.

Top 10 investments that players can make in GTA Online

10) MC Clubs

The Motorcycle club was introduced in the game in the Bikers update. Players were able to create their own Motorcycle Clubs and complete duties while also employing and promoting other players.

Gamers would first need to buy their own clubhouse and become the president of the said clubhouse. This can all be done in the interaction menu, and they can even name their clubhouse.

Players can also own several different warehouses that may be utilized to produce income for the club. The club can only have one of each sort of warehouse at a time, meaning the president can buy up to five distinct types of warehouses: Document Forgery, Weed Farm, Counterfeit Cash, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine.

9) Offices

This might sound boring, but one of the most efficient ways of earning money in this game is by having an office. These are buyable properties in GTA Online, which were added as part of the Finance and Felony update and upgraded Import/Export update.

Players can choose one office location from a list of choices on Dynasty 8 Executive, with optional additions like gun lockers, safes, and accommodation. The offices can be customized with a choice of nine distinct interiors.

Stacks and rolls of money will gather on and around players' desks as they successfully complete the CEO jobs except for the Import/Export car business. This might seem like a huge investment at first, but as players keep completing all the tasks, the return will also keep increasing.

8) Apartments

Sometimes in GTA Online, after all of the action-packed adventures and criminal activities, players need a really nice place to relax and just hang out with their friends. This is where having an apartment gives those players a huge advantage.

Apartments also act as safe houses for players in GTA Online, allowing them to participate and start their own heist missions. They also come with garages for vehicle storage.

Players can acquire apartments either through the Dynasty 8 website or by interacting with property sale signs located outside their respective buildings. Only after players have reached Rank 5 can they buy an apartment. The majority of apartments are in Los Santos, but Blaine County has a few lower-cost options as well.

7) Nightclub

If players want to make a ton of money through illegal business and want to have a lot of fun and entertainment with their crew in GTA Online, Nightclubs effectively provide them with both of these elements.

Nightclubs were introduced in the After Hour update for GTA Online, and since its integration, it has been one of the most popular properties among the fans of the game.

The Nightclub can be modified with a Nightclub Style and a Nightclub Name, as well as optional add-ons like a Light Rig, Storage, Dancers, and Dry Ice. Players can choose from ten different Nightclub locations on the Maze Bank Foreclosures website.

If players continue to upgrade their nightclubs and focus on increasing their popularity, they can easily earn a lot of passive income very quickly.

6) Aircraft

Having a plane in GTA Online is simply amazing. Many missions and activities require players to move from one location to another, and this constant traveling can get easily hectic. But if players were to have a plane with them, it would not only cut down the travel time, but they would also be able to witness the beauty of Los Santos from above.

There are endless options regarding what type of aircraft players can choose from in GTA Online. Players can get a classic Hydra to a huge RO-86 Alkonost, which depends on players' needs.

And if players are not confident about their flying skills, there is a flight school in the city that they can join and complete ten lessons given by the flight instructor.

This will help increase the players' flying skills, and it also rewards them with around $18,000 if they complete each lesson with a gold medal. So just by going to fight school and completing all of the lessons, players can earn up to $232,500.

5) Phantom Wedge

In GTA Online, the Phantom Wedge is a modified Phantom trailer truck with a large metal wedge attached to the front. This vehicle is not something that would help players earn money or RP. But instead, it is a vehicle that players can use to create absolute chaos everywhere.

This truck can act both as a defensive and offensive vehicle for players. They can easily drive this without getting bothered by griefers as not only does it have the ability to provide heavy damage to other cars, but it also looks very threatening and lethal.

If players want to be left alone and focus on their solo missions, this vehicle is the best to have, plus it is also very fun to drive.

4) Bunkers

Bunkers are massive underground facilities that can be purchased in GTA Online. Like Motorcycle Clubhouses and CEO Offices, they can be customized with a variety of modifications to increase their payout.

Bunkers are arguably the best way to earn a massive amount of passive income without much effort, as they mostly consist of simple grinding missions that players can easily do.

After receiving an introductory phone call from Agent 14, Maze Bank Foreclosures has 11 bunkers available for purchase. The best bunker players can get out of those 11 is the Chumash bunker due to its close proximity to the city.

3) Agency

Celebrity Solutions Agency (or simply Agency) is a purchasable property that was included as part of The Contract update for GTA Online. In Dynasty 8 Executive, players can acquire one Agency location from a list of four options, including an armory, vehicle workshop, and lodging facilities.

It will serve as the in-game location of the F. Clinton and Partner firm if purchased. A phone call from Lamar Davis introduces players to the Agencies. After getting an Agency, players will get a slew of different contract missions that will help them earn a lot of cash. Moreover, without buying an Agency, players won't be able to start this DLC.

2) Oppressor Mk II

Oppressor Mk II is one of the most divisive vehicles in GTA Online as it is the most unbalanced vehicle that is majorly used by griefers and trolls in the game. Due to this, Oppressors have also gotten a bad reputation in the GTA Online community. But it is still a pretty useful vehicle if players genuinely need it for practical purposes.

Oppressor Mk II can easily fly players around from one place to another, and the weapons allow them to take out enemies fairly quickly. It can also be used against those same griefers that ruined its reputation in the first place.

1) Kosatka

Kosatka is a massive nuclear-powered, missile-guided, propaganda-style submarine featured in the GTA Online update, The Cayo Perico Heist.

After buying this submarine, players can participate in one of the most profitable heists in the game, The Cayo Perico Heist. Even though Kosatka's price might alarm a few players, they don't have to worry about it much as they can easily make their money back by doing the heist.

If players choose to keep grinding the heist, they can continue making about $1.5 million every hour. Thus, having a Kosatka is essential for this, and having a submarine can symbolize players' status and experience in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

