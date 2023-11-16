10 GTA Vice City moments that left an everlasting impact on fans

GTA Vice is a colorful and exciting game that has defined the childhood of many gamers. Even after 21 years, fans can still recall all the exciting missions that Rockstar included in their title. Now that there are rumors about GTA 6 returning to the infamous city, the community cannot help but remember all the great moments from the game.

This article will talk about ten such missions and moments that have left an everlasting impact on gamers.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinion.

10 things fans remember and miss doing in GTA Vice City

1) The hassle-free flying

Flying has never been easy in most of the Grand Theft Auto games. It required a lot of button mashing just to make the aircraft take off. To make things even tougher, further combinations were required to keep it airborne.

However, things are relatively simple and hassle-free in Vice City, starting from entering the helicopter to controlling it, as it can all be done with just a few buttons. The combinations are simpler, making the whole experience memorable for everybody who simply wants to fly effortlessly.

2) Using the chainsaw

Chainsaw is a very popular weapon in Vice City that also appeared in San Andreas. The terrifying sound of the machine revving up and the aftermath that followed made the weapon a must-have for many. Since it did not appear in later titles, adding the chainsaw to GTA 6 will hit most of the playerbase with nostalgia.

3) Getting jumped at in the first mission

Ambushes are nothing new in the Grand Theft Auto series, but getting jumped at the very beginning of the game was something unexpected for everybody. This intro set the tone for Vice City, letting the players know it will soon become a common sight.

What followed was Tommy heading out to exact his revenge, and by the end, the game exceeded its hype, delivering a masterpiece quite memorable.

4) Completing the Demolition Man mission

The Demolition Man is one of the hardest missions in the GTA series. The clunky controls of the RC helicopter, combined with the NPCs trying to take it out, further increased the difficulty of the task.

On top of that, the ticking timer created a huge pressure on the players. Naturally, completing this mission felt like a real accomplishment nobody will ever forget.

5) Helping the cops take out criminals

Doing good deeds in GTA is something that contradicts the very purpose of the game. However, Vice City has a unique feature that makes the protagonist a good guy. Well, at least for a moment.

This feature allows the players to help a cop take out fleeing criminals and also rewards them with $50 for being a good citizen. This is not a sight that can be experienced in other GTA titles and is a refreshing thing to do while taking a break from all the illegal activities in the game.

6) Discovering the Easter Egg

There is no shortage of hidden items in GTA titles. However, the Chocolate Easter Egg is one of the more infamous ones that only a handful of players could find. It is well-placed behind a fake window in the city, which most people generally ignore. So, finding the Easter Egg gave the players a sense of satisfaction.

7) The Phnom Penh '86 mission

GTA Vice City has several memorable missions, but playing Phnom Penh '86 for the first time is truly mesmerizing. Riding the helicopter alongside Lance as Tommy shreds the enemies with the M60 was a sight to behold.

This mission also displayed and solidified the protagonist as a man on a mission, as he entered the building while blasting anyone who came in his way.

8) Completing the stunt jump perfectly

Performing stunts and dangerous jumps have become common in GTA games. However, Vice City turned this simple pastime feature important by perfectly incorporating it with the G-Spotlight mission. The feeling of jumping from rooftop to rooftop was incredibly satisfying and quite memorable, and the later titles lacked this type of ingenuity.

9) Shooting tons of bullets in the All Hands On Deck mission

There are hardly any missions in GTA Vice City that don't require the players to either shoot down someone or blow something apart. Well, the All Hands On Deck mission is one of the more memorable of the lot, where Tommy gets to shoot to his heart's content. Completing the mission and receiving the speed boat as a reward is a memory every Grand Theft Auto gamer cherishes.

10) The final mission

The final mission of a game is usually the culmination of everything that the character went through and experienced. Fortunately, Vice City delivered the impact perfectly as Tommy dealt with all his enemies and backstabbing friends. In the end, only he and Ken Rosenberg were left in the Vercetti mansion. It was the perfect end to an epic tale that is still remembered by everybody.

These were some moments from Vice City that fans still fondly remember. If the GTA 6 leaks are true, then the upcoming title will be returning to the city to make things chaotic once again.

Poll : Are you excited about the news that GTA 6 might come back to Vice City? Yes No 0 votes