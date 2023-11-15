10 lesser-known facts about Lester from GTA 5

Lester Crest is a supporting character in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5's story mode. He plans most of the heists the title's protagonists carry out and possesses a great understanding of technology. The tech wizard also appears on multiple occasions in the game's multiplayer mode, Grand Theft Auto Online. He is involved in some heists there and can be called to provide some useful services in Freemode.

Not much is directly revealed about Lester in the story mode, which adds to the character's mysterious personality. This article takes a look at 10 lesser-known facts about him in GTA 5.

Lester Crest from GTA 5: 10 facts you might not know about the character

1) He doesn't believe Michael was in witness protection

Players have long debated whether Michael De Santa went into witness protection after getting shot in GTA 5's prologue.

A definitive answer is not provided, but Lester's opinion on the topic is revealed in a conversation with Michael during one of the missions in GTA 5. He also explains why he believes so, and Michael's response indicates that he might be correct.

2) He has a wasting disease

Lester is often seen in a wheelchair or walking with the help of a cane. That said, his disability is not a result of an accident but has instead been caused by a wasting disease, which deteriorated his motor skills as years passed.

Michael also informs Trevor of Lester's condition during a cutscene.

3) He gives Michael the wrong address

When Michael gets in trouble with Mexican drug lord Martin Madrazo, he calls Lester for help.

This is seemingly their first conversation in many years, and it ends with Lester inviting Michael over to his place. He tells Michael that he lives in Murrieta Heights, but his house is actually located in El Burro Heights.

4) Lester's casting call name was Jerry Cole

The casting call for Grand Theft Auto 5 featured different names for its story mode characters, probably to avoid details getting leaked.

Lester was given the Jerry Cole with his description, building him as a 53-year-old disabled IT expert and a criminal information vendor.

5) He lies about his age on the internet

Lifeinvader is Rockstar Games' iteration of Facebook, and several in-game characters have their accounts on this social media website.

Lester's Lifeinvader page shows a girl questioning him about his real age. This shows that he lies about it while talking to people on the internet.

6) There is a picture of CJ in his house

Hidden in Lester's house is a picture of GTA San Andreas' protagonist, Carl "CJ" Johnson.

Although this is clearly an Easter egg, its inclusion is quite intriguing as both games are set in entirely separate universes.

7) His mother's birthday

Lester's calendar (Image via GTA Wiki)

Not much is known about Lester, let alone his family, but a minute detail regarding his mother can be spotted in his house.

September 28 is marked as "MOMS B-DAY" on a calendar, which is, interestingly, attached to the same shelf that has the picture of CJ.

8) He believes in the Illuminati

The Illuminati is a hot topic among conspiracy theorists, and Lester from Grand Theft Auto 5 also believes in its existence.

This is showcased by a poster in his house featuring the Illuminati symbol and the caption "The Man is Watching You."

9) He was admitted to a hospital in Mount Zonah

Following the GTA 5 story mode mission, Scouting the Port, an omitted phone call can be triggered by dialing Lester's number as Trevor. It reveals that Lester was admitted to the Coffield Center for Spinal Research at Mount Zonah.

10) He has an unused attire

Lester wearing his brown suit (Image via GTA Wiki)

Lester is mostly seen in a green checkered shirt, but he also wears a red shirt on some occasions. However, he had another attire, a brown suit, which was never used in the game.

This is a good example of how many things seen in the GTA 6 leaks might be cut from that game's final version.

