10 lesser-known facts about Michael from GTA 5

Michael De Santa is one of the protagonists in GTA 5 and a major character in the series. He’s a middle-aged man entangled in a web of lies that bring him sorrow and misery. Although players have discovered many things about his life after interacting with the character for over 10 years, there are still various minute details that many don’t know.

This article lists 10 lesser-known but interesting facts about Michael De Santa from GTA 5.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

10 facts that will change your perception about Michael from GTA 5

1) Witness protection gimmick

One of the game’s major plots is that Michael lives in Los Santos under the witness protection scheme of the FIB (Federal Investigation Bureau). However, Lester from GTA 5 brutally exposed the protagonist in a mission. According to Lester, a person who is under such a scheme does not enjoy the benefits Michael is getting. He called this scheme a cover-up for money laundering.

2) Family guy

Michael is the only protagonist after CJ from GTA San Andreas who has a direct family. All other members of the De Santa family are involved in various major and side missions. One may argue that other protagonists, such as Franklin and Niko, also have family members in the game. However, they are not immediate family.

3) Already on top

While other protagonists in the Grand Theft Auto series had to grind their way from rags to riches, Michael is the only protagonist with it all at his disposal. He lives in a lavish mansion in a rich neighborhood of Los Santos, all thanks to his FIB buddies.

4) A classy killer

GTA 5’s Michael De Santa is often regarded as a classy killer. He’s a sharpshooter who also has the special ability to slow down time while shooting. This makes him a lethal enemy while holding a gun.

5) Cannot be blindly trusted

Although Michael is a great mentor, he cannot be blindly trusted. The character does not hesitate to kill his friends or let others kill them if they pose a potential threat to him. When Franklin informs Trevor that he’ll kill Michael, the latter despises the choice. However, Michael directly encourages Franklin to kill Trevor. He even kills Trevor on behalf of Franklin if you wait long enough.

6) Additional family member

A portrait of the De Santa family’s dog (Image via GTA Wiki)

Most Grand Theft Auto 5 players only know about four members of the De Santa family. However, a dog’s photograph can be found inside Tracy’s bedroom. Although the dog is never seen or mentioned in the game, the photograph implies that it was once a part of the family.

7) Easily manipulative

Despite being rich and a criminal mastermind, Michael De Santa can be easily manipulated to do various things. This is evident throughout various missions in GTA 5. For instance, he was brought down to his knees by Martin Madrazo, Devin Weston, and even by the FIB.

8) Oldest protagonist

Michael is the oldest protagonist in the franchise. His age was around 46 during the events of GTA 5. All other protagonists were either in their 20s or 30s. Although his current whereabouts are unknown, Michael should be around 56 years old in 2023.

9) Believes in conspiracy theories

Michael blindly believes in conspiracy theories. If you spare him at the end of the storyline, you’ll get a new series of missions where he joins the Epsilon Program. Michael also becomes a cult leader by foolishly spending money and following Epsilon Program’s orders.

10) Possible return

Michael is the only protagonist of the current game who has yet to debut in the multiplayer version. Despite fans’ demands, Rockstar has yet to bring him back. New rumors suggest that he’ll reappear in the upcoming game. But, the GTA 6 leaks did not show his involvement in the project.

