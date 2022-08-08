10 things to note from GTA 6 insider leaks

Over the years, numerous details about GTA 6 have allegedly been "leaked" by unidentified sources. Nevertheless, a few trustworthy sources, including Jason Schreier and Tom Henderson, have also spoken extensively about the game.

This article highlights some of the most important details about the upcoming GTA title that appear to have been confirmed by these reliable personalities.

Significant details about GTA 6 as reported by insiders

10) Some earlier leaks were true

Many new details appear to be consistent with some earlier leaks. This includes a 2018 report claiming that GTA 6 was codenamed "Project Americas," which Schreier confirmed.

The same report also mentioned South American locations and Vice City serving as the game's primary setting. On the other hand, this new report appears to be consistent with Matheus Victor's claims of two protagonists in the game, one of whom is a woman.

9) Radical change in work culture

Jason Schreier's recent report in Bloomberg was mainly focused on how Rockstar Games has been changing its image. This encompasses drastic changes to its work culture, with the biggest difference being the elimination of 'crunch.' The developers are no longer expected to work overtime before a title is launched.

The welfare of workers is now given more consideration, and abusive managers have been fired. What all this means for GTA fans is that this new work pattern has delayed the development of Grand Theft Auto 6.

According to reports, this has also led to a situation in which various directors frequently make contradictory design decisions. Since none of these assertions can be verified, all of this information may be untrue.

8) Development in full swing

While there have been some delays in developing GTA 6, the game is currently the primary focus for Rockstar. Recently, the company revealed that support for Red Dead Online was being phased out for the developers to focus on GTA 6.

As a result, gamers shouldn't anticipate any other Rockstar title coming out anytime soon until GTA 6 is launched. Small teams may work on different projects, but the majority of their studios are presently working together on this particular project.

GTA 6 appears to be following the same development process as Red Dead Redemption 2, which involved all Rockstar studios working together.

7) Set in Vice City

The one point about the upcoming game that almost everyone agrees on is the setting. Whether it's a reliable or untrustworthy leaker, nearly all leaks concerning have maintained this particular detail.

Jason Schreier's Bloomberg report also confirmed this by stating that GTA 6 will be set in "a fictional version of Miami and its surrounding areas."

Vice City is the fictional version of Miami in the Grand Theft Auto universe. It was featured in three major games in the series — Grand Theft Auto, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories.

Vice City is also the only major recurring location from the title not to have received an HD rendition.

According to Tom Henderson, this new rendition of the city will be set in the modern day, not the 80s, as many leaks have stated.

6) More enterable interiors

Users' major complaint with GTA 5 was the lack of exciting locations to visit in the game world. Not only was there a lack of diversity outside places, but the number of interiors felt disappointing due to the absence of restaurants and fast-food outlets, among other things.

Many interiors that can be visited during the storyline are locked out once the mission is complete. In the upcoming game, Henderson and Schreier stated that Rockstar would focus on a denser map instead of a larger one.

Certain open-world titles, such as the Batman: Arkham series offerings, have used small maps with massive interiors and been highly memorable. Even though GTA 6 doesn't have to include such large interiors, having more of them is always a good thing.

5) Rockstar scrapped original plans

Schreier's recent report included a significant revelation, namely that Rockstar appears to have abandoned its original plans for GTA 6. He claimed that initially, they had intended to include numerous locations, including cities from both North and South America.

They then decided this was too ambitious and resorted to concentrating only on Vice City. This isn't new or unexpected for Rockstar, and it's not the first time. GTA 4 was initially supposed to include the entire state of New York, as opposed to just the city.

This report also confirms major rumors about the game having a South American setting, which may have been true in the early stages of development.

4) Regular updates will add map expansions

While the previous points state that Rockstar has canceled its plans for multiple cities in the title, these locations may still be added via DLCs. According to Schreier and Henderson, the upcoming GTA game will have a constantly evolving map or one that is updated with fresh content regularly.

Both have stated that Rockstar will use these updates to add new missions and map expansions to the game. Stephen Totilo of Axios recently claimed that there were originally going to be three different cities.

This means that the game might initially only feature one city before receiving updates to add more cities later.

3) Humor will be more restrictive

The recent Bloomberg report also stated that the next GTA title might lack its signature sense of humor. This undoubtedly came as a significant blow to fans, who have identified the series with dark humor and satire that isn't afraid to poke fun at anything or anyone.

The next game will apparently be more sensitive and will avoid trying to offend anyone or any particular group. Henderson believes the community won't like the game, even if it turns out to be profitable.

Given how bland the GTA Online storyline has become, many fans suspect Rockstar has already succumbed to cancel culture. However, some still believe this could all be a prank and that their next title will undoubtedly be as hilarious and satirical as its predecessors.

2) Two protagonists - one male and one female

One of the biggest points from Schreier's latest report is that GTA 6 will feature a playable female protagonist, which is a first for the series. While the first game also had this feature, it was nothing more than a portrait, as the 2D sprites of the characters were barely distinguishable from each other.

There will be two main characters — a man and a woman — and according to Matheus Victor, they will be siblings. However, Schreier states that they're based on Bonnie and Clyde.

1) Releasing in 2024-25

Henderson and Schreier believe the upcoming title will be released between 2024 and 2025. Henderson claims if a trailer is released this year, all of this will be confirmed, and he believes the game will be released in 2025.

According to reports, Grand Theft Auto 6 has been in development since 2014, meaning Rockstar has worked on it for nearly a decade.

