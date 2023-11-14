There are countless ways to make money in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online in 2023. Regarded as one of Rockstar Games' most successful releases, it regularly welcomes new players even a decade after launch. However, not all money-making methods in the popular multiplayer pay exactly well. Therefore, the best approach is to put time and effort into only the most profitable ones.

However, it is easy to be overwhelmed by the number of options available. So, let's take a look at the 15 best ways to make money in GTA Online in 2023.

15 best ways to make money in GTA Online in 2023: Heists, businesses, and more

Here are the 15 best ways to make money in GTA Online in 2023:

The Cayo Perico Heist - This is the only solo heist in the game and requires the Kosatka Submarine for setup. Rockstar Games recently nerfed the payout of some of its Primary and Secondary Targets, but it can still reward around a million dollars. The Diamond Casino Heist - Requires owning an Arcade business for setup and usually pays millions of dollars. The VIP Contract - Help Dr. Dre recover leaked data through some story missions. Requires owning a Celebrity Solutions Agency in GTA Online and pays one million dollars. Security Contracts - Celebrity Solutions Agency contract jobs that can be completed in a few minutes. Pay between $30,000 and $70,000, depending on the difficulty level and type of contract. Payphone Hits - Assassination missions that can pay up to $85,000. Complete three Security Contracts to unlock them. Auto Shop Robbery Contracts - Unlocked after completing the Auto Shop business setup mission. All contracts pay close to $200,000 except the Union Depository Contract, which pays between $300,000 and $375,000. Bunker - Business involving an underground facility for manufacturing and selling weapons with an hourly profit of around $52,000. The product can be sold in Blaine County or Los Santos, but selling in the latter is more profitable. Ammu-Nation Contracts - Requires players to deliver excess weapon parts to an Ammu-Nation store. It is a part of the Bunker business and pays $50,000 for each successful attempt. Hangar - One of the best businesses in GTA Online. Functions on the principle of stealing and selling crates and can pay millions of in-game cash. Acid Lab - Players can either buy supplies for this business or steal them via missions. Selling a full batch pays over $200,000. It is set inside the MTL Brickade 6x6 truck, which can be obtained for free by completing all The First Dose missions. Nightclub - One of the easiest businesses to run in the game. Can passively make up to $50,000 every 48 minutes with maximum popularity. Its underground warehouse can help in earning additional income. Fooligan Jobs - Missions given by the in-game character Dax. There are five types of Fooligan Jobs, and each can pay up to $50,000. LSA Operations - Three missions added with the San Andreas Mercenaries update that pay between $45,000 to $70,000. Can be started from Mammoth Avenger's Operations Terminal. Adversary Modes - Multiplayer matches made by Rockstar Games. Their payouts are decent but are often increased as part of weekly updates. Selling cars - Players can steal cars from the open world and sell them to make a few thousand dollars. One of the best ways for beginners to start making money in the game.

Grinding these money-making methods can keep players engaged in GTA Online while they await the next entry. To their delight, GTA 6 will receive its official trailer in December 2023.

