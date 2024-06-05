3 Red Dead Online features that GTA 6 should have

With the impending release of GTA 6, it should incorporate certain features from Red Dead Online, which has unique aspects setting it apart from Grand Theft Auto Online. Introducing these to a Grand Theft Auto game would make it a lot more satisfying. Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to feature a multiplayer mode, so Rockstar can utilize these features there.

However, these don't have to be restricted to multiplayer, as some of them would make sense in story mode as well. On that note, here are three unique Red Dead Online features that Rockstar should include in GTA 6.

Red Dead Online features that should be in GTA 6

1) Roles

One of the core Red Dead Online features in terms of gameplay is the Roles or Specialist Roles. This determines how you play the game, as you can choose to be a Bounty Hunter, Trader, Collector, Moonshiner, or Naturalist. GTA 6 would benefit from a feature like this, especially in online mode. Players would have a role to play, and as such, Grand Theft Auto RP could inspire some of the roles as well.

With the Criminal Enterprises update, Grand Theft Auto Online started allowing players to choose a criminal career when starting, although this is far less restrictive. There could be more bonuses or advantages to following a particular role in the next game. Given that this is one of the core Red Dead Online features, including it in GTA 6 would be paying homage to the game.

2) Morality

Red Dead Online features an honor system, just like Red Dead Redemption 2, which is a unique take on morality. There are three levels of honor you can have in these games — high, low, and neutral. There are different types of NPCs that either offer low-honor or high-honor missions.

Now, the honor system doesn't need to be restricted to multiplayer, as Rockstar could implement this in GTA 6 story mode as well. Fans have been requesting this feature in the next Grand Theft Auto game as it's a great way to show how your actions have consequences in the game world. In RDR2, your honor rating affects the endings, the player's relationship with NPCs, and even the protagonist's dialogues.

Changing your honor is easier or more flexible in Red Dead Online, just like with the roles. So, if Rockstar implements a morality system in GTA 6, it should be based on the one from RDO.

3) Ability Cards

Having Ability Cards is a useful gameplay mechanic and one of the most unique Red Dead Online features. This is exclusive to multiplayer, so you won't find it in Red Dead Redemption 2. These cards provide your character with attributes that affect combat gameplay considerably. The damage you deal and how you deal it is decided by Ability Cards.

Now, Dead Eye is a core gameplay mechanic in the RDR series, so the active Ability Card in RDO is related to this. Meanwhile, you can have up to three more cards for passive abilities, which could be for combat, recovery, or defense. GTA 6 could implement Dead Eye as an active ability since Rockstar used this in Grand Theft Auto 5 as well.

However, what's more interesting are the passive Ability Cards, since they decide your combat style. For instance, there's an Ability Card in RDO that allows you to deal more damage and be precise when dual-wielding. There's another card that makes you take less damage when in cover.

These can be optimized according to your needs, to create a custom play style, making this one of the most impressive Red Dead Online features. Thus, Rockstar should include a system like this in Grand Theft Auto 6, in its story mode or multiplayer.

