5 types of GTA 5 missions that GTA 6 should not have

Grand Theft Auto fans expect GTA 6 to be a major improvement from its predecessor in many departments. This includes story mode missions, many of which were quite memorable in Rockstar Games' 2013 release. However, a few are rank among the series' worst missions. It goes without saying that the upcoming title would be better off without them.

This article lists five types of GTA 5 missions that GTA 6 should avoid.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Scouting the Port and other types of GTA 5 missions that GTA 6 should avoid adding

1) Did Somebody Say Yoga?

A screenshot from Did Somebody Say Yoga? (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

Did Somebody Say Yoga is arguably the most boring mission in GTA 5 story mode. It is incredibly slow-paced, lacks any interesting set-pieces, and mostly serves as a means to introduce the yoga mechanic, which itself is quite boring.

Having a few slow-paced missions in the campaign is understandable, but Did Somebody Say Yoga feels forced and not worthy of one's time. Rockstar Games would be better off avoiding the addition of the mission to GTA 6 story mode.

2) Tow truck Strangers and Freaks missions

Towing missions can easily become very boring (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

Tonya Wiggins is a GTA 5 story mode character that gets introduced through the Strangers and Freaks side missions. She assigns Franklin a few jobs, all of which involve towing vehicles. Though fun initially, having to repeat the same job over and over quickly becomes boring.

Needless to say, GTA 6 side missions need to offer a lot more variety and entertainment instead of feeling like a chore.

3) Scouting the Port

This is one of the worst GTA 5 missions (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

Scouting the Port is one of the most uneventful missions in GTA 5, tasking players with moving shipping containers in disguise as a dock worker. It lacks any interesting sequences and goes on for a lot longer than what would have been ideal for such a mission.

As stated earlier, the inclusion of slow-paced missions is understandable. However, they shouldn't take feel like a chore and take a toll on the game's overall enjoyability. Therefore, if GTA 6 features any slow-paced missions, they should offer players something that keeps them entertained.

4) Cleaning out the Bureau

GTA 6 story mode really needs to avoid tailing missions (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

Cleaning out the Bureau is a tailing mission in GTA 5. It sees Michael and Lester following a janitor back to his apartment to steal his ID and outfit. Players must not get detected while following the target, who makes multiple stops en-route, dragging on the quest.

There are many such tailing missions in the GTA series, and they are highly disliked by most fans. If Rockstar Games cannot avoid adding them to GTA 6, then they should either be reinvented to some degree or be very limited in number.

5) Minisub

Missions like Minisub add no value to a game (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

Minisub is a heist setup mission in GTA 5 story mode in which players steal a submersible as Trevor Philips. A mission of this type has all the ingredients of being a classic. Unfortunately, the direction that Rockstar Games took with this quest was exactly the opposite.

In fact, stealing the submarine is incredibly easy, and there is no resistance to overcome. Delivering the vehicle to the extraction point, however, is a chore since the vehicle moves really slowly. Not every mission requires a big set piece or a gun-fight. However, every mission should have something that makes it memorable.

