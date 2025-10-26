3 tips for playing Ludendorff Cemetery Survival in GTA Online

Ludendorff Cemetery Survival in GTA Online has returned with the most recent weekly update running from October 23 to October 29, 2025. It is one of the most iconic modes in the game's history, where you must survive multiple waves of zombies to claim your reward. It brings terrifying enemies such as armored juggernauts, flaming zombies, and even undead animals into the fight for survival.

Ad

This article will go over three tips that can help you play Ludendorff Cemetery Survival in GTA Online better.

Ludendorff Cemetery Survival in GTA Online: Three tips for better results

1) Play with friends

Possessed Deer in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Try to team up with your friends, especially those with whom you play on a regular basis. This is because Ludendorff Cemetery Survival in GTA Online requires a certain level of synergy. You can go solo; however, that isn't advisable, as you may not make it past a few waves at best.

Ad

Trending

Play with a team of friends and have as many of them in your team as you can fit in. Public lobbies can not be ruled out entirely; however, coordination is usually better with people you know personally or have played with before.

2) Inventory

Flaming zombie in the Ludendorff Cemetery (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the biggest mistakes players make before heading into Ludendorff Cemetery Survival in GTA Online is not preparing their inventory beforehand. As a result, they run out of ammo and feel powerless against armored juggernauts and waves of faster zombies.

Ad

It's best to have long-range melee weapons available with you. These will help you in the earlier waves, where you can hack and slash your enemies easily. However, as the waves get stronger, you will need powerful weapons such as the Widowmaker or the Minigun. Conserve your ammo by using the melee weapons in the early rounds.

Furthermore, if possible, all team members should coordinate their inventories to achieve the best results. Yet again, this is possible if you have a team of friends ready. Full-auto Shotguns also make ideal weapons in this game mode.

Ad

Also read: How to get free Benefactor Krieger in GTA Online this Halloween (October 23 - November 5, 2025)

3) Aim-practice

Explosive Zombie in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online is not an FPS title. It is an open-world adventure that does not focus on aim-training or crosshair placement like the usual shooter titles. Therefore, players may not be used to having waves of enemies running at them with malicious intent.

Ad

Therefore, it is crucial to work on your aim before entering the site for Ludendorff Cemetery Survival in GTA Online. Go on small missions, where you are forced to face off against well-armed enemies or train your aim otherwise. You cannot afford to miss shots when ammo is limited and waves 7-10 begin in-game. This is when the enemies become very difficult to beat, and their numbers also grow drastically.

Players used to Call of Duty: Zombies may find it easier to deal with this kind of game mode. However, those who primarily play Grand Theft Auto Online could struggle while trying to survive the various waves of zombies.

Ad

These are three tips you need to know before starting your mission in Ludendorff Cemetery Survival in GTA Online. The game mode is a part of the annual Halloween update in the game and may become unavailable from October 29, 2025, onwards, unless otherwise extended by Rockstar Games.

The game mode has a rich history and is one of the most popular events in-game. You can start it by going to the specific marker at the Hill Valley Cemetery in Pacific Bluffs.

Ad

Read more GTA-related articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More