Why you should play GTA Liberty City Stories on its 20th anniversary

GTA Liberty City Stories celebrated its 20th anniversary on October 25, 2025. The title was released by Rockstar Games on the PlayStation Portable and then on PS2. It was an open-world adventure that was ahead of its time and is still a memorable story in the Grand Theft Auto franchise. You can now play the game on several platforms thanks to many mods and emulator options.

This article will explain why you should spend some time playing GTA Liberty City Stories on and around the date of its 20th anniversary.

GTA Liberty City Stories: 20th anniversary brings back nostalgia

GTA Liberty City Stories (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some would argue that GTA Liberty City Stories managed to invoke the mafioso themes better than GTA III, and it also acted as a worthy prequel to the beloved game. It expanded on the pre-existing open-world model.

The game had more indoor spaces, which allowed players to explore buildings better, and it also brought motorcycles back to the series after they were absent from GTA III. Overall, it was a fantastic addition to the franchise, aiding in the strengthening of the foundation that the franchise has established in the present.

GTA Liberty City Stories successfully brought a flexible playing experience to the PlayStation Portable. And while the game can be played on PC and console, it is perhaps best to play it on a smaller screen to experience it in the way Rockstar Games intended. Unfortunately, not everyone can access it on the PSP or via the mobile phone versions.

Thankfully, players can emulate it on PC or even use community mods to play the game with keyboard and mouse. Fans of the game have even modded it using the Vice City engine, allowing players to go through all the missions and explore the game's world with better textures, higher quality graphics, and a modern visual appeal.

This may be the most convenient way of playing the game in 2025, especially around its 20th anniversary.

