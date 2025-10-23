GTA Online weekly update (October 23 - 29, 2025)

The Halloween celebration continues in the GTA Online weekly update from October 23 - 29, 2025, bringing several new game modes, collectibles, and rewards. The popular minigames like Ludendorff Cemetery Survival and Condemned Adversary modes are returning, along with the return of Peyote Plants and continuation of UFO Sightseeing.
In this article, we've listed all the bonuses, discounts, unlockables, etc. for this week. Players will have the chance to grab these goodies before the next update drops on October 30, 2025.
All about the GTA Online weekly update for October 23 - 29, 2025
This new GTA Online weekly update features loads of new unlockables, bonuses, and discounts related to the Halloween Haunts 2025 event. Here are all the game modes and activities offering bonus cash and RP at the moment (October 23 - 29, 2025):
3x cash & RP
- Ludendorff Cemetery Survival
2x cash & RP
- Condemned (4X for GTA+ Members)
- Counterfeit Cash Sell Missions (4X for GTA+ Members)
- Halloween Community Series
Halloween bonuses
- Weekly Challenge - Survive four Waves of a Survival to get the Gray Jumping Spider Mask and $200,000
- FIB Priority File - The Brute Force File
- Claim the White Vintage Vampire Mask by logging into GTA Online
Since the Ludendorff Cemetery Survival is not as old as other survival modes, it can be quite fun for players since they get to see North Yankton again. The triple money and RP will also make this game mode quite tempting. Along with that, the Condemned Adversary Mode will be quite lucrative for GTA+ members because of quadruple cash and RP bonus.
Though the Counterfeit Cash factory is getting double money and RP, it is not the best way to make quick cash in the game, and can be a bit disappointing for some players.
The UFO Sightseeing continues this week as well, with even more mysterious flying objects popping up around Los Santos. They can be captured using the phone and sent to Omega for quick cash and RP. Furthermore, the Halloween weather is now live in GTA Online weekly update, making UFO sigthings a lot more interesting and cinematic.
GTA Online weekly update: Discounts (October 23 - 29, 2025)
Discounts in GTA Online weekly update continue on Halloween-themed vehicles, along with some new sales. Additionally, there is a hypercar that is completely free of charge this week as well. So, here's everything you're getting at a reduced rate this week:
Free Vehicles (claimable and purchasable)
- Benefactor Krieger (available through November 5 in Legendary Motorsport)
- The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Vapid Dominator ASP
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Classique Broadway - Place Top 4 in the LS Car Meet Series for two days in a row
100% OFF
- Halloween Masks
30% OFF
- Arena War Outfits
- Albany Fränken Stange
- Albany Lurcher
- Annis Savestra
- Benefactor Vorschlaghammer
- Bravado Greenwood
- Buckingham Shamal
- Chariot Romero Hearse
- Declasse Tornado Rat Rod
- Fathom FR36
- Lampadati Casco
- LCC Sanctus
- Obey I-Wagen
- Pfister Comet SR
- Vapid Winky
- Western Powersurge
Gun Van Discounts
- 40% OFF: Heavy Rifle
- 30% OFF GTA+ Members: Tactical SMG
- 50% OFF GTA+ Members: The Shocker, Widowmaker, Up-N-Atomizer & Unholy Hellbringer
Though the Benefactor Krieger is free of charge on Legendary Motorsport, an upgraded version of the car is also available in the Luxury Auto shop for around $18,000. The small amount of money only accounts for the special parts installed on the car.
GTA Online weekly update: Additional details
Here are additional details about GTA Online weekly update, listing Salvage Yard Robberies, Premium Deluxe Motorsport, and LS Car Meet catalogs:
Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles
- The Duggan Robbery: Pfister Neon (Top Tier)
- The Cargo Ship Robbery: Übermacht Cypher (Standard Tier)
- The Gangbanger Robbery: Canis Seminole Frontier (Low Tier)
Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom catalog
- Albany Fränken Stange
- Chariot Romero Hearse
- Declasse Tornado Rat Rod
- Declasse Vamos
- Vulcar Fagaloa
Luxury Autos Shoroom catalog
- Benefactor Krieger
- Invetero Coquette D1
LS Car Meet Test Track
- Benefactor Feltzer
- Dewbauchee Massacro (Racecar)
- Dinka Jester (Racecar)
- Premium Test Ride (HSW): Pegassi Weaponized Ignus
Premium Race & Trials
- Premium Race: A Sign of Things to Come
- Time Trial: LSIA II
- HSW Time Trial: Ron Alternates to Elysian Island
