5 alternate cut-scenes in GTA 5

Certain mission cut-scenes will play out in GTA 5 if the player either fails to complete an objective or blows their cover immediately.

Even more so than previous entries in the series, GTA 5 has cinematic game overs that stand out. Sometimes it's as simple as a target getting away or being unable to reach a destination in time. Under specific conditions, a cut-scene will play out that results in rather unwelcome moments.

Whenever a mission fails, GTA 5 players will forever remember the famous game over sound effect and greenish filter. They should expect to see it a lot if they want to check out these alternate cut-scenes. Most players might not even see them, considering the missions themselves aren't overly difficult.

Five missions in GTA 5 with alternate cut-scenes

#5 - Complications

Franklin Clinton had to sneak into the De Santa family compound to retrieve Jimmy's car, the Karin BeeJay XL. To do so, he needs to take a stealthy approach and not get caught by any of them family members. However, it's possible to trigger specific game over screens depending on the family member.

GTA 5 players already know Michael is waiting inside the vehicle since he wants to get the drop on the car dealership. Meanwhile, if Franklin runs into either Jimmy or Tracey in their respective rooms, they will start screaming for help. He tries to calm them down, but to no avail.

Amanda can also be found in the kitchen with the tennis coach, whom she's having an affair. When Franklin walks into view, they start panicking. The tennis coach hides behind Amanda in an act of cowardice. .

#4 - Father/Son

When Michael gets his yacht stolen after an unauthorized sale (with Jimmy still inside), it's up to him and Franklin to get them back. They catch up to the thieves and their tractor truck, with the boat attached. The chase sequence becomes a precarious situation when both Franklin and Jimmy hang on for dear life.

On the speeding highway with oncoming traffic, Michael has to carefully drive himself in position to save his son and his newfound rookie apprentice. However, if the GTA player fails to make it in time, the truck drives away past a red bridge. Michael then drops a gigantic f-bomb while slapping his driver's wheel repeatedly.

There is another cut-scene that plays if Michael saves Jimmy but not Franklin. While Jimmy tries to reassure him (albeit rather awkwardly) that at least he is safe, Michael goes on a tangent. Not only did he lose someone that tried to save his son, he also lost his precious boat. Not a good day for Michael.

#3 - Friend Request

Lester Crest tasks Michael to assassinate Jay Norris, founder of LifeInvader and obvious parody of Mark Zuckerberg. By doing so, he can manipulate the stock market prices. After Michael sneaks into the headquarters, he plants a phone that is set to go off during a live demonstration.

Once the conference starts, Michael has to call Jay to detonate an explosion and blow his head off, much to the horrific shock of the audience and viewers. However, Michael can decide to watch the presentation instead.

If the GTA 5 player waits too long, Jay informs everybody that there are technical issues and that someone is supposed to call. To a loud chorus of boos, he assures several people will be fired for this mistake. Jay then angrily throws down his phone and walks away indignantly.

#2 - Dead Man Walking

FIB agent Dave Norton has Michael go into a morgue to discover whether or not a dead body belongs to a suspected terrorist. After Michael is knocked unconscious, he barely wakes up to find himself on the receiving end of an autopsy.

Two medical examiners will start to verbally roast Michael about his unhealthy habits, which include smoking and eating too much. Michael's weight issues are a recurring gag throughout GTA 5.

GTA 5 players need to act fast and incapacitate one of the medical examiners. Otherwise, he will be gruesomely cut open with a knife. Unfortunately for Michael, there are worse methods of death waiting for him.

#1 - Fresh Meat

Michael seems to be involved in the vast majority of GTA 5 alternate cut-scenes. He really does get the short end of the stick with these alternate game overs. This one is arguably the most brutal.

Triads kidnap Michael and take him to an abandoned meat factory. While he is stuck on a meat processor line, GTA 5 players must switch to Franklin to find his location. Otherwise, Michael is left to die a violent death - cut into several pieces.

Failure to reach Michael in time results in him turning into fresh meat, hence the name of the mission. It's a terrible way to go out, even by GTA standards.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod