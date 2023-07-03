5 amazing things to collect in GTA Online Independence Day event this week

GTA Online Independence Day event started last Thursday with the latest weekly update, and players can collect so many amazing things this week. Among other unique rewards, a free vehicle is also available to be claimed during this freedom week. Whether one wants a new ride to cruise in Los Santos or freedom-themed liveries for their collection, players must get a couple of things by July 5, 2023.

That being said, let’s learn about five things to get in the ongoing GTA Online Independence Day event.

Vapid Liberator and four other things to collect in GTA Online this week (Independence Day event)

1) Vapid Liberator

Vapid Liberator is one such vehicle in GTA Online that comes to mind whenever Independence Day is celebrated in the game. It is a 2-door limited-edition monster truck that has taken inspiration from a typical high-performance monster truck. This vehicle always comes with an American livery, displaying the sponsors and its name around it.

It also has a high-output supercharged V8 engine and excellent acceleration, making it the quickest four-wheel-drive vehicle. Players can get this from Warstock Cache & Carry for free by July 5, 2023.

2) Musket

The Musket is a rare weapon in GTA Online that always appear during the Independence Day Special updates and events. It is a single-round shotgun closely resembling a flintlock-based musket (19th century) and a British Brown Bess musket seen during the Revolutionary War.

On the performance front, the Musket is very powerful. Each of its shots has over-penetration, allowing users to hit multiple targets simultaneously. The shotgun can easily kill up to four NPCs when they are in line with the fired shot. The Musket is purchasable for the next two days from the Gun Van for a price of $21,400.

3) Western Sovereign (w/Independence Day livery)

The Western Sovereign is a 1-seater cruiser that has been a special attraction during the ongoing GTA Online Independence Day event. It is seemingly inspired by the real-life Harley-Davidson Road King FLHP but with a few tweaks here and there. This special vehicle always has a patriotic livery that compliments the overall design.

The Sovereign is powered by a V-Twin engine in a 4-speed transmission, giving it enough power to reach a maximum speed of 106.25 mph (170.99 km/h). Players can get it for $120,000 from Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom.

4) Karin Boor (w/Star-Spangled Patriot livery)

The Karin Boor is a 2-door civilian coupe utility off-road car in GTA Online that was added last April as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update. The vehicle's design resembles the real-life 2nd generation Subaru BRAT, with some elements taken from the 1980-1984 Toyota Cresta.

Regarding performance, the off-road vehicle runs on a twin-cam inline-6 engine with a 4-speed transmission. Despite being one of the slowest cars in the game, the vehicle offers many customization options for outdoorsy players. This week, they can get the Boor wrapped in a beautiful Star-Spangled Patriot livery for a price of $1,280,000.

5) Business Battles Rewards

The latest GTA Online weekly update allows players to unlock rare Business Battle Rewards throughout July 5, 2023. These are a part of Freemode Events, where Nightclub owners compete with each other to steal different types of cargo for the business. In addition to triple cash and RP, participants can unlock the following items this Independence Day event:

Pißwasser Hat

Benedict Hat

Patriot Hat

Supa Wet Beer Hat

Statue of Happiness T-Shirt

These items are a perfect way to celebrate freedom week in Los Santos and Blaine County.

While players can always try GTA Online money glitches, the additional bonus on Smuggler Sell Missions and Finders Keepers event also rewards them with extra revenue-generating opportunities until Independence Day 2023.

