5 best cars for drifting in GTA Online (December 2022)

Every car in GTA Online is designed with a purpose in mind. The Los Santos tuners DLC changed the game by bringing in loads of new cars with special car meets, customization options, and a whole new car class (Tuners). Players can now equip their rides with lower stances and low-profile tires, enabling them to drift easily in the game.

Top 5 cars for drifting in GTA Online December 2022: Price, performance, and more

5) Benefactor Schwartzer

The Benefactor Schwartzer is a two-door coupe featured in GTA 5 and GTA Online that can be found and stolen or purchased for a prize of $80,000. The top speed of the Schwartzer is 117.00 mph when fully upgraded. The car appears to have been inspired by the design of the Mercedes Benz CL63 AMG.

The Benefactor Schwartzer is one of the fastest mid-range cars in GTA Online, with smooth and precise handling. This makes it easier to cut corners, reduces the chances of spinning out, and is almost perfect for drifting in the game.

4) Vulcar Warrener HKR

The Vulcar Warrener HKR was introduced as part of GTA Online's Los Santos Tuners update. The vehicle is essentially a pick-up/utility variant of the Warrener with larger headlamps and black housing. Sturdy and reliable, Vulcar Warrrener HKR is largely based on the Datsun Sunny ‘Hakotora.’

It can be purchased for a price of $1,260,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. According to content creator Broughy1322, the car’s top speed is 106.50 mph. Its responsive handling and high torque make it one of the best choices for drifting in GTA Online.

3) Bravado Banshee 900R

The GTA Online Banshee vehicles are considered to be some of the fastest and most efficient cars. The Bravado Banshee 900R is a wide-body variant of Banshee featured in the game. The front arches are wider and create a distinctive, bulky appearance.

The design of the Bravado Banshee 900R takes inspiration from the Hennessy Viper Venom 1000, Dodge Viper, Mazda RX-7, and Aston Martin DB9. The car was introduced as a part of the January 2016 update and costs $565,000. Its top speed is recorded at 131.00 mph.

2) Karin Futo GTX

The Karin Futo GTX is a three-door compact sports lift-back featured in GTA Online as a part of the Los Santos Tuners update. It is primarily based on the 1983-87 Toyota Sprinter Trueno (AE86) liftback.

The vehicle is a great beginner drift car since it is easy to handle and has a consistent power delivery system. Drifting with the GTX is as easy as locking the steering wheel and spamming the handbrake.

Although a mid-drive speed boost is present, it's not significant. The Karin Futo GTX can be purchased at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1.19 million or for a trade price of $1.59 million. The car has a maximum speed of 112.34 mph.

1) Dinka RT 3000

An in-game remake of the classic Honda S2000 roadster, the Dinka RT 3000 is the absolute drift king. It is capable of providing a massive mid-drive speed boost. This is especially helpful when performing long drifts at high speeds.

The Dinka RT 3000 is also a great car for beginner drifters in GTA Online. The car can be purchased for $1.71 million at the Southern San Andreas Super Autos or traded for a price of $1.28 million. The two-door roadster was introduced as a part of the Los Tuners update and has a maximum speed of 122.18 mph.

