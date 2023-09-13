5 best drift cars in GTA Online (Sep 2023)

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online cars are commonly used for traversing the map or competing in multiplayer races. However, another popular use of these in-game rides is for drifting. It is a skill that requires quite a bit of practice to master, and selecting the right car can help to a great extent.

The game's extensive vehicular catalog has featured some really great drift cars over the years. Unfortunately, many of them were removed by Rockstar Games earlier this year, completely changing the hierarchy. So, let's take a look at the five best drift cars in GTA Online in September 2023.

Dinka RT3000 and 4 other best drift cars in GTA Online (September 2023)

1) Karin Futo GTX

The Karin Futo GTX debuted in the summer of 2021 with the Los Santos Tuners update and is still one of the best drift cars in GTA Online. Much of this car's fame is linked to its Rear-Wheel-Drive layout, a mechanism that is essential for drifting. Additionally, its balanced build helps keep it under control, allowing skilled players to perform really long drifts.

The Toyota Sprinter Trueno AE86 is the primary inspiration behind Futo GTX's design. It has a top speed of 119.75 mph (192.72 km/h), and when paired with its drifting capabilities, makes it a serious contender in multiplayer races. Players must pay $1,590,000 or its Trade Price of $1,192,500 on Southern San Andreas Super Autos to acquire this car.

2) Ocelot Virtue

The Lotus Evija-inspired Ocelot Virtue was introduced in early 2023 with The Last Dose update. Some might be surprised by its inclusion in this list, but it is actually a fairly good drift car. Similar to the Futo GTX, Ocelot Virtue benefits in this department due to its Rear-Wheel-Drive layout.

It drives very smoothly, instantly accelerates to a high speed, and can hit a top speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h). You can get it for free by completing all Last Dose missions as the host or buy it for over two million dollars. However, generating such revenue might require GTA Online money glitches.

3) Dinka RT3000

Dinka RT3000 has the same top speed as the Ocelot Virtue, 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h), but is cheaper at $1,715,000 on Southern San Andreas Super Autos. It also has a Trade Price of $1,286,250. It is a convertible car with a design inspired by the Honda S2000.

The RT3000 performs incredibly well while drifting, making it an excellent choice for beginners and veterans alike. It stays under control, corners quite well, and can be used to perform long drifts. If Rockstar discounts cars during GTA 5 10th anniversary celebrations, one should definitely get this ride.

4) Annis Remus

Annis Remus is another addition from 2021's Los Santos Tuner update. Although the Nissan Silvia S13-based design makes this car look like a standard civilian vehicle, the Remus is one of the best drift cars in the game. Once again, its Rear-Wheel-Drive build lets it perform lengthy drifts steadily, with its front end always in control.

In terms of performance, Annis Remus is a tad bit slower than the previous entries, having a top speed of just 115.50 mph (185.88 km/h). Purchasing it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos costs $1,370,000 or a Trade Price of $1,027,500.

5) Vapid Dominator ASP

Based on the New Edge Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R, GTA Online's Vapid Dominator ASP boasts a pretty sporty look. It can go as fast as 119.00 mph (191.51 km/h) and can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,775,000 or for its $1,331,250 Trade Price.

Although it is a decent drift car, it can pose a challenge in terms of handling and is better suited for skilled players. That said, even those new to drifting can get the best out of the Dominator ASP after getting used to its movement.

