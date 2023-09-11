5 essential things to save in GTA Online if you're a beginner

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online has been one of Rockstar Games' most valuable assets in the last decade. It is a game where players compete against each other to build a successful criminal empire in Los Santos and Blaine County. Soon to celebrate its 10th anniversary, the title has an ever-growing player base and still welcomes newcomers almost every day.

There are no specific rules for this game as such, and you are free to act in any way you like. However, to progress steadily and make a lot of money, you must employ a systematic approach right from the start. With that said, here are five essential things to save in GTA Online if you're a beginner.

Vehicles and 4 more essential things to save in GTA Online if you're a beginner

1) Money

Money is the most important asset for all types of players, as it is required to buy anything in the game. While there are a plethora of things to purchase, ranging from essentials to luxury items, saving money initially is the best approach. Once you've saved enough, invest in a business that will help you get rich over time.

There are many ways to make money in GTA Online as a beginner, but it can prove to be quite challenging sometimes. Additionally, you shouldn't carry huge amounts of cash as it can be stolen by other players. Instead, deposit it in your Maze Bank account using the in-game smartphone.

2) Ammunition

Weapons are required for completing missions in GTA Online as well as for protecting yourself from rival players. The game offers a huge selection of firearms and other combat equipment, which are available at varying prices. However, just like money, using them wisely is important as ammunition costs thousands of dollars.

Although you can mess around and cause havoc in the city for fun, having to refill ammunition can quickly drain a beginner's bank account. Interestingly, instead of buying weapons from Ammu-Nation stores, you can buy them from the Gun Van as it offers generous discounts.

3) Vehicles

GTA Online features an incredibly huge catalog of cars, bikes, aircraft, boats, and more. Like weapons, they are available at different prices, and getting one at the beginning of your journey is extremely essential. This will help you in traveling from one place to another during missions or other activities.

That said, as beginners are usually short on money, they can steal cars from the street. Vehicles being driven by NPCs are incredibly easy to steal, and most can be saved in your owned garage. You can also sell some of them at Los Santos Customs in exchange for a decent amount of cash.

4) Property

As mentioned earlier, saving any type of vehicle requires a garage. Some of them are attached to the safehouse, while others are available as stand-alone properties. Although you can play GTA Online without owning a property, having one is better as it lets you save cars, change outfits, and more.

As newcomers, you can initially buy and save some of the cheaper ones. If you own the GTA 5 Premium Edition, you can acquire a standard safehouse included in the pack for free. Alternatively, they can be bought from a variety of in-game websites for a few hundred thousand dollars.

5) Outfits

Outfits help in setting each player apart. Rockstar Games has added tons of clothing items to the game over the years, giving players a variety of combinations to try out. To save an outfit, go to any apparel store, like Binco or Suburban, and put together the ensemble of your choice.

Then, use the Edit Saved Outfits button prompted in the screen's bottom right to save it. After that, you can easily switch between your outfits via the Interaction Menu. This might seem insignificant, but changing outfits allows you to instantly save progress in GTA Online, which can be quite handy.

