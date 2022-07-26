5 best drift cars in GTA Online before update arrives

GTA Online’s new update, The Criminal Enterprises, is just around the corner. Rockstar Games is adding a lot of new content, including a brand-new IAA operation Paper Trail, new side missions, and a lot of brand-new vehicles this summer.

Car enthusiasts are always looking for the best option, especially one that can drift easily. As much as drifting is a skill, it’s also necessary to get the best car for it. With that being said, let’s look at the five best drift cars in GTA Online that players should know about before the update arrives.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Ranking top 5 drift cars in GTA Online - price, performance, & more

5) Warrener HKR

At number five, it is the Vulcar Warrener HKR, a 2-door light pick-up vehicle that was introduced in GTA Online with the LS tuners update. Its design is heavily inspired by the real-life Nissan/Datsun Sunny pick-up truck.

When it comes to its performance, it seems to be powered by an inline-4 engine with a 5-speed gearbox powering the rear wheels. The vehicle boasts excellent acceleration as well as top speed in its class.

Due to its lightweight and exceptional braking, it boasts responsive handling. With an ideal set of upgrades, it can outperform other vehicles while drifting.

The vehicle can be purchased for $1,260,000 - $945,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

4) Comet S2

Next on the list is none other than the beloved Comet S2, a 2-door sports car that was introduced in GTA Online with the LS Tuners update. Players can spot a heavy resemblance to the real-life Porsche 911 (992).

On the performance side, it’s powered by a flat-6 engine, with a 7-speed gearbox in a rear engine, and a rear-wheel drivetrain. Like its predecessor, the vehicle boasts fantastic top speed and acceleration.

Due to its excellent traction, it doesn’t wheelspin much and can take hard corners with ease. With the right set of performance upgrades, players can make it a complete beast for drifting in the game.

Comet S2 can be purchased for $1,878,00 - $1,408,500 from Legendary Motorsport.

3) Remus

The number 3 spot is taken by Annis Remus, a 2-door sports coupe introduced in GTA Online with the Los Santos Tuners update. Its outer design is inspired by the classic 1988-1994 Nissan Silvia (S13) coupe.

When it comes to its performance, the vehicle is powered by an Inline-4 engine, coupled to a 5-speed gearbox in a front-engine, rear-wheel drivetrain.

Apart from good acceleration and top speed, it boasts pretty good handling, which makes it stable with an exceptional grip. This makes it one of the best cars to drift and a good competitor for Street Races.

Players can pick it from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,370,000 - $1,027,500.

2) Futo GTX

Next on the list is the Karin Futo GTX, a 3-door compact sports liftback introduced in GTA Online with LS Tuners update too. It’s a classic car inspired by the real-life Toyota Sprinter Trueno liftback from 1983-1987.

On the performance side, it seems to be powered by a 4-cylinder engine with four throttle bodies. It boasts impressive acceleration and top speed, however its best suit is its responsive handling. The vehicle is considered one of the best to drift around corners without much effort if upgraded with the right parts.

Futo GTX can be purchased for $1,590,000 - $1,192,500 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

1) RT3000

Finally, at the number 1 spot, it is everyone’s favorite the Dinka RT3000, a 2-door roadster introduced in GTA Online with the LS Tuners update. Players will find a close resemblance to the real-life Honda S2000 due to the vehicle’s design and name.

It is powered by an Inline-4 engine, coupled to a 6-speed gearbox in a front-engine, rear-wheel drivetrain. It packs decent acceleration and top speed; however, it’s considered one of the best vehicles for drifting due to its precise steering. Its characteristics make it easier for players to initiate a drift without much effort.

Players can pick this vehicle for $1,715,000 - $1,286,250 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Rockstar did a pretty great job by adding a ton of drift-friendly vehicles with the LS Tuners update last year. With the new Tuner rides promised to be added this summer, car enthusiasts can definitely look forward to more suitable choices for drifting and sliding around the corners of Los Santos.

