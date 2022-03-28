5 best GTA 5 car mods as of March 2022

GTA 5 modders particularly enjoy souping up their vehicles. There are so many mods to change and improve the quality of cars and driving experiences for gamers.

Whether they simply want to recreate real-life vehicles to race with or imagine new and mind-boggling ones, there is a mod out there for it. March is the month that gamers should be looking at these incredible mods.

GTA 5 has some insane mods for cars

5) Vanillaworks Extended Pack

This mod has a simple premise but pulls off something amazing with what it does. Vanillaworks Extended upgrades every vanilla car in the game, giving them a new and improved look. Players may not even recognize some models that they usually know and love.

Additionally, there could not be a better time for newer users who want to try this mod in March. They can experience what it's like to start the game with fully tuned vehicles rather than the vanilla ones usually found roaming the streets.

4) GTA 4 cars pack

While many cars carry over and evolve over the years, many don't feature in GTA 5 from previous games. This GTA 4 car pack mod allows gamers to add in every vehicle from the last game in the series and use it in their everyday Los Santos life.

This will mostly be exciting for GTA 4 fans who miss a few of the unique vehicles from the older title and would like to see them in new and improved forms and possibly customizable in-game.

3) Batman Vehicles add-on pack

The title of this mod speaks for itself. It will allow any user to install nine vehicles from the Batman movies into GTA 5. These range from the original Batman car, the Vigilante, that already exists in GTA Online to the flying bat air-vehicle from the Dark Knight films.

Fans of the Batman movies and games will love this mod for all that it offers, from new driving experiences to entirely new mind-blowing weaponized vehicles to use in GTA 5.

2) Realistic Driving V

GTA driving fans will love this vehicle mod in March. It gives players one of the most immersive and realistic driving experiences in GTA 5.

The first thing to note is the quality of the exterior and interior of the cars and how detailed they are with such upgraded textures. Users can even add real vehicles to the game.

The mod features some extra information for the driver's knowledge and stats while driving, among other things. However, with realistic driving comes the rules of the road. Not following them using this mod can land gamers in a shootout with the cops.

1) Vehicle Jetpack

One of arguably the most fun car mods to try out in March this year has to be the Vehicle Jetpack Mod, which allows cars to feature a jetpack, allowing gamers to move in new, previously unimagined ways. There is a flying car cheat that they should remember from GTA San Andreas, but this one differs significantly.

Similar to navigating like an avatar on a jetpack, the Vehicle Jetpack mod allows for complete aerial and directional movement, making it much sturdier than the flying car cheat so many remember.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer