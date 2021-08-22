5 popular GTA 5 vehicle mods worth trying out

Vehicle mods are a fun way to freshen up GTA 5, especially if the player grabs several of these at once.

This list won't necessarily just be the five most popular vehicle mods, but it will consider any vehicle mod that's been downloaded hundreds of thousands of times. These vehicle mods are the real deal and have been proven to work time and time again.

Any issue with these mods is because of something the player is doing, and not so much about the scripts themselves (although it could be a conflict with other mods). That said, they're basically new vehicles for GTA 5 players to tinker around with, which can always add some replayability to the game.

Five popular GTA 5 vehicle mods worth checking out

5) 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari

It's a great looking mod (Image via GTA5-mods.com)

This is one of the most popular vehicle mods around, and it's easy to see why. Practically every car enthusiast is aware of what Ferrari represents. As far as this mod goes, it looks terrific and is something plenty of players will enjoy.

It's been downloaded over a whopping 830K times, with over 2.5K likes as well.

For those interested in trying out this mod, click here.

4) Realistic Driving V (Version 2.5)

This vehicle mod is more than just another vehicle or two to download. It's an overhaul of the driving physics in GTA 5 in an attempt to make it more realistic. Some gamers love realistic mods, so if the reader is one of them, this is the perfect choice.

It's been downloaded over 373K times, with over 1.6K likes.

For those interested in trying out this mod, click here.

3) IVPack - GTA 4 vehicles in GTA 5

The IV pack logo (Image via GTA5-mods.com)

This mod essentially brings some vehicles from GTA 4 to GTA 5. There's a good amount of new vehicles to check out, especially if the player loves GTA 4. It's oddly nostalgic in a way, which makes it pretty worthwhile.

It's been downloaded over 140,000 times and has been liked nearly 2K times, so its quality is pretty noteworthy.

For those interested in trying out this mod, click here.

2) 2017 Nissan GTR

The 2017 Nissan GTR (Image via GTA5-mods.com)

GTA 5 players love sports cars, so it's not surprising that many GTA 5 mods utilize these vehicles in some capacity. This mod utilizes a model from Forza Horizon 3 and allows GTA 5 players to enjoy the 2017 Nissan GTR as it is.

This is the single most downloaded vehicle mod in all of GTA5-mods.com. Not only that, but it's the second most-liked vehicle mod with nearly 3,500 likes.

It's been downloaded nearly a million times, so that's extremely impressive.

For those interested in trying out this mod, click here.

1) GTA5KoRn Car Pack

There are several dozen vehicles from this mod alone (Image via GTA5-mods.com)

Although this mod isn't as downloaded or liked as the previous one, it still has over 1K likes and 420,000 downloads. Better yet, it's not just a single car; instead, there are a whopping 48 cars included with this vehicle mod.

The selection include several real-life vehicles, such as the 2019 Bugatti Chiron Sport and the 2007 BMW 330i E90. There are a good number of vehicles, and they all look great in GTA 5.

It's worth noting that a custom game configuration is needed in order for this mod to work properly. If players are interested, the link below will include some details on what they need to get it working.

For those interested in trying out this mod, click here.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

