5 best CEO vehicles to spawn in GTA Online in September 2021

GTA Online allows players to register themselves as CEOs through the SecuroServ option, first introduced with the Executives and Other Criminals update.

CEOs are perceived as wealthy individuals who own various businesses and enjoy a host of associated perks that range from spawning vehicles to bribing authorities to protect business interests and engaging in activities that generate enormous amounts of in-game wealth.

There are 20 vehicles that CEOs can spawn in GTA Online, and they may belong to either of the three following categories:

Land vehicles Airborne vehicles Waterborne vehicles

Once a player owns any of these vehicles, they can spawn it for free at any point in the game. These rides can be used by CEOs themselves or by their organization members.

With CEOs being able to spawn many vehicles, this list explores the top five rides that players can spawn in GTA Online using their CEO abilities to get the most out of this remarkable ability.

GTA Online: Most useful CEO vehicles to spawn in September 2021

5) Enus Cognoscenti (Armored)

The Enus Cognoscenti Armored in GTA Online (Image via gta.fandom.com)

Staying protected is vital for CEOs in GTA Online, and this car can certainly help them stay safe when on the move. It is a decently armored car providing acceptable levels of protection against gunshots.

It can withstand continuous gunshots for up to 12.02 seconds before exploding. The armored Enus Cognoscenti can also withstand two shots from an RPG before exploding into a ball of fire.

Handling and top speed aren't the strongest abilities of this car, and it is best to be chauffeured around in this in a typical CEO fashion.

4) Bravado Rumpo Custom

The Bravado Rumpo Custom in GTA Online (Image via gta.fandom.com)

The Bravado Rumpo Custom is a modified van with excellent off-roading capabilities. This van can seat six people at a time in great comfort.

The addition of All Wheel Drive to this custom version ensures it can get through the stickiest of situations when off the road and a better suspension setup also offers great ride quality through bumps.

The Bravado Rumpo Custom can withstand continuous gunshots for up to 10.28 seconds before exploding into a ball of fire.

3) Turreted Limo

The Turreted Limo in GTA Online (Image via gta.fandom.com)

The Turreted Limo, essentially a stretched-out version of the Benefactor Schafter, comes with a machine gun mounted to its roof as standard. With a seating capacity of 5, CEOs can move around with all their in-game friends or organization members in style and acceptable levels of protection.

The limo can withstand only 5.58 seconds of continuous gunshots to the engine before it explodes. However, the gun mounted at the top makes up for the lower armor levels.

Whenever CEOs run into trouble when moving about, the roof-mounted machine gun and the assistance of a friend can help them steer clear of any enemies in their way.

2) Nagasaki Dinghy

The Nagasaki Dinghy in GTA Online (Image via gta.fandom.com)

Being the only boat available for players to spawn as a CEO, Nagasaki Dinghy is among the fastest boats that can carry 4 in comfort.

It can withstand a solid 59.04 seconds of continuous gunshots before bursting into flames. This clearly makes it one of the most durable vehicles that CEOs can spawn in GTA Online.

It offers sharp handling characteristics and decent top speed, making it the boat of choice to zoom through narrow waterways.

1) Buzzard Attack Chopper

The Buzzard Attack Chopper in GTA Online (Image via gta.fandom.com)

The Buzzard is by far the best vehicle CEOs can spawn in GTA Online. What works in its favor is the accurate missile targeting system and the machine guns.

This compact attack chopper has excellent aerial dynamics and can easily squeeze through tight spaces at incredible speeds. Since this aircraft can go airborne, it is nearly impossible to destroy it as easily as others.

However, it can withstand 20.27 seconds of continuous gunshots before blowing up.

Also Read

Disclaimer: The views presented in this article are subjective and solely reflect the author's perspective.

Edited by Ravi Iyer