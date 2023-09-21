5 of the best GTA Online trucks in 2023

While most GTA Online players go for sports or supercars in the game, there are some car enthusiasts who prefer to drive tucks, especially pickup trucks. This category has a distinct fanbase and can often show its vehicular strength on the streets and rough terrains. Fortunately, Rockstar Games also offers a number of trucks in the game that players can enjoy driving.

This article lists five of the best pickup trucks that you can get in GTA Online in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 best trucks to drive in GTA Online in 2023

1) Karin Boor

The Karin Boor is one of the game's newest trucks, added with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. Although officially classified as a coupé utility car, it has many truck-like features and customizations. The vehicle is based on the real-life second-generation Subaru BRAT.

The engine bay at the front houses a twin-cam inline-6 engine fitted with carburetors/throttle bodies. This, along with the four-speed transmission box, produces a top speed of up to 112.50 mph or 181.05 km/h. The Boor is also one of the most customizable cars in GTA Online. While its standard design looks simple, you can customize it to look like an off-road rally car.

2) Declasse Yosemite Rancher

The Declasse Yosemite Rancher is an upgraded version of the Declasse Yosemite. You can take the latter car to Benny’s Original Motor Works workshop and upgrade it to the Rancher variant. It is also one of the most affordable cars in GTA Online in 2023.

The Rancher is powered by a single-cam V8 engine with carburetors. When you customize it properly, it can reach a top speed of 105.50 mph or 169.79 km/h. The big all-terrain tires and raised suspension are a great plus point in the car, allowing you to easily traverse difficult terrains in GTA Online.

3) Declasse Drift Yosemite

It is very rare to see a pickup truck drifting through the streets of Los Santos. However, the Declasse Drift Yosemite is exclusively made for this purpose. It is a muscle car that comes with drift-specific customizations. It is based on the Chevrolet C10 but has different body designs.

When fully upgraded, you can push its top speed to 108.25 mph or 174.21 km/h. However, drifting is more about gaining angular momentum, and for that, you can apply Low Grip Tires from LS Car Meet. Many players consider it one of the best drift cars in GTA Online in 2023.

4) Vapid Trophy Truck

The Vapid Trophy Truck is a popular name in the off-road class. It is a stunt and racing car in GTA Online. The design of the vehicle also boasts its dominance over off-road terrains. The vehicle is powered by a large V8 with two square air filters. A five-speed transmission box controls all four wheels of the car.

The Trophy Truck is extremely useful for off-road missions and races in the game. You can easily pass through most tough terrains, including shallow to mid-deep water bodies. Rockstar should consider adding it in Grand Theft Auto 6, as these features will be beneficial in a Miami-inspired map.

5) Bravado Half-track

The Bravado Half-track is a military truck composed of two different types of vehicles. While its front body is based on the regular Duneloader, the back has mini tank-like wheels. It also has a turret on the cargo bed. It is an armored and weaponized vehicle in GTA Online that can withstand up to 27 homing missiles.

Rockstar Games provides a plethora of customizations of the car, using which you can make it look like a full-fledged military vehicle. You can also tow an Anti-Aircraft Trailer with the Half-track. Warstock Cache & Carry sells it for a base price of $2,254,350 and a trade price of $1,695,000.

