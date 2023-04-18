April 27, 2023, is when an important update goes live in GTA Online regarding various price changes for some vehicles. Several options will become more expensive, but a few will also become cheaper. This list will look at the best options from the latter category since some players may want to get some of these vehicles later. If any of them interest you, it's best to wait until April 27, 2023, since you can save money by then.

Future updates may include further price changes. This list will focus solely on the ones confirmed for April 27, 2023, which Rockstar Games has already described as the "full list of vehicle pricing adjustments." This list is not ranked in any particular order.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five great vehicles to get when they become cheaper in GTA Online's April 27 update

1) Pegassi Oppressor

Some players might wish to buy the original Oppressor on the April 27 update (Image via Rockstar Games)

New price: $2,750,000

Although the Mk II variation got a significant price bump, the original Pegassi Oppressor actually got cheaper. It's a great motorcycle, so being able to purchase it for less money is quite the deal. The Pegassi Oppressor is less mobile since it can't fly in the air forever as easily as its Mk II counterpart, yet it's still capable of soaring through the air without much trouble.

It also has a booster, missiles, and a terrific top speed of 140.00 mph (225.31 km/h). From a performance standpoint, this bike is arguably the best option to buy out of the vehicles that will get cheaper on the April 27 update in GTA Online.

2) Ocelot Stromberg

One of the very few cars that can go underwater in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

New price: $2,500,000

The Ocelot Stromberg is a great choice if you need a submersible car. It will be much cheaper in the April 27 update, whereas its main competition, the Pegassi Toreador, got more expensive. GTA Online players interested in the Ocelot Stromberg will get a vehicle with the following advantages:

The ability to go underwater

This car takes six homing missiles to blow it up

Access to 30 homing missiles

Ultimately, there aren't many vehicles in this game that can go underwater as is, let alone cars that can operate on land simultaneously. The Ocelot Stromberg is another underrated option worth considering once it becomes cheaper.

3) HVY Chernobog

These missiles can be deadly for a novice pilot (Image via Rockstar Games)

New price: $1,500,000

GTA Online players interested in a military vehicle with powerful homing missiles might love the HVY Chernobog. It's capable of firing up to five rockets quickly before taking four seconds to reload. The HVY Chernobog has some of the most accurate homing missiles in the game while also having some of the best range.

Players just need to remember that they will be a bit of a sitting duck while using the HVY Chernobog since they have to be stationary to use it. Nonetheless, it's a decent anti-air option for players to consider, particularly if they're playing with a group of friends.

4) Mammoth Thruster

It's the only jetpack in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

New price: $2,500,000

This jetpack is highly mobile while also possessing 30 homing missiles. Its countermeasures are also similar to the Oppressor Mk II pre-nerf, meaning that this jetpack can be deceptively hard to take down. Just keep in mind that the player has virtually no protection against stray bullets.

The Mammoth Thruster is a fun vehicle that was previously a bit overpriced, so knocking it down to $2,500,000 is a fair deal. Remember to complete The Doomsday Heist as the leader to lower the cost even further.

5) Imponte Ruiner 2000

It also has a parachute (Image via Rockstar Games)

New price: $3,750,000

The Imponte Ruiner 2000 used to be infamously overpriced. While it's still expensive, the car is nearly $2,000,000 cheaper than before. GTA Online players who get this vehicle should know that they will unlock the Fully Loaded VIP mission, which spawns an Imponte Ruiner 2000 with infinite missiles.

Otherwise, this car only has up to eight rockets, which is much lower. At the very least, the Imponte Ruiner 2000 has pretty good homing missiles. Out of all the April 27 price changes in GTA Online, this one is the best option regarding how much money you can save.

Poll : Do you already have a Pegassi Oppressor? Yes No 0 votes