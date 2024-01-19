5 best GTA Online vehicles to collect before Drag Races arrive

Rockstar Games recently announced that it will introduce new Drag Race missions in GTA Online. According to the official Newswire, the new races will arrive at the multiplayer game on January 25, 2024, as part of the weekly update. While Rockstar did not elaborate much about the races, the motorhead community is already gearing up for the missions.

The new Drift Races were a major hit in the community, and the same level of excitement is also expected from the upcoming Drag Races. This article lists five cars that should be useful for the Drag Races in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Bravado Banshee, Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT, and three other best cars that should be useful in GTA Online Drag Races

1) Ocelot Virtue

The Ocelot Virtue is a must-have vehicle for GTA Online Drag Races as it has the quickest acceleration among all cars in the game. When fully upgraded, it is an electric vehicle that can reach a top speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h). The fast acceleration helps it to reach that speed in just a few seconds.

Since Drag Races are more about acceleration than speed, the Ocelot Virtue is the best choice. You can collect it for free by completing both the "First Dose" and "Last Dose" series missions. Additionally, Legendary Motorsport also sells it for a base price of $2,980,000 and a trade price of $2,235,000.

2) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

If you are more into reaching high speeds, the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is your best choice. It is the fastest car in GTA Online, with an HSW top speed of 168.50 mph (271.17 km/h). PC and old-gen console players can also push it to 132.00 mph (212.43 km/h).

The car has Imani Tech features, which work as additional features in freeroam. If Rockstar allows HSW cars in GTA Online Drag Races, the Itali GTO Stinger TT is undoubtedly among the best choices. You can buy it from Legendary Motorsport for $2,380,000.

3) Progen Emerus

The Progen Emerus may seem peculiar, but it has its benefits. It is one of the fastest cars in GTA 5 Online and has the shortest lap time. A fully upgraded Emerus can finish a lap within just 0:58.291 minutes.

Although there are other cars with shorter lap times than this, they are either F1 or weaponized cars, which are unlikely to be allowed in drag races. Therefore, you can buy the Progen Emerus from Legendary Motorsport for $2,750,000 and keep it as a backup option.

4) Grotti Turismo Omaggio

The Grotti Turismo Omaggio is one of the newest cars that is still popular after the latest GTA Online weekly update. Although the motorhead community has yet to figure out its actual top speed and lap timing, many fans reported that it can high speeds very quickly.

It is a stylish supercar with an aggressive aerodynamic design. GTA Online players can also equip it with Imani Tech features, making it secure to drive in crowded lobbies. It has a seven-speed transmission box that spins the rear wheels. You can buy the car from Legendary Motorsport for $2,845,000.

5) Bravado Banshee

The Bravado Banshee is one of the most versatile cars in the Grand Theft Auto series. It is also a legendary car in GTA Online that has many utilities. Rockstar Games provides it with HSW and Benny’s upgrades. These can convert the Banshee into two cars: Banshee HSW and Banshee 900R.

While it has a normal top speed of 117.75 mph (189.50 km/h), the HSW variant can reach up to 153.00 mph (246.23 km/h). The Banshee is useful in normal and drift races, and the same output can also be expected in Drag Races. Legendary Motorsport charges $105,000 for the base model, but you can get the Banshee for free if you have the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack.

