5 of the best GTA Online vehicles that are highly underrated

Among the many vehicles available in GTA Online, some options have evidently been forgotten by the player base. Well, there are several reasons why this happens. Either a vehicle is very slow, or it does not have an outstanding design to attract the community. However, this does not mean that these cars or helicopters are useless.

While most players like to opt for fast vehicles for races or armored ones for missions, and for genuine reasons, some vehicles in the game's vast roster often get left out. This article will compile a list of some of the underrated vehicles in GTA Online and why they should get more love from players.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Five underrated vehicles in GTA Online that deserve more love from the community

1) Comet Safari

The Comet Safari is one of the most underrated vehicles in the game. It is a great sports car in GTA Online that offers excellent performance and is weaponized. Still, only a few players like to drive it around the map. It can reach a top speed of 120.00 mph (193.12 km/h) without too much strain and maintain that speed for a long time.

However, there is one big reason some players avoid this beautiful car in the game. The camera angle has been broken for quite some time now, leading to crashes and unwanted maneuvers that keep the community away from the Comet Safari. Hopefully, Rockstar Games will fix this issue.

2) Buzzard

The Buzzard attack chopper is one of the best helicopters in GTA Online, but is still quite underrated. The main reason behind this is the other overpowered options, like the Akula, that can rain down death and destruction upon your enemies without breaking a sweat.

However, Buzzard offers better maneuverability along with its top speed of 145.00 mph (233.35 km/h), which is quite excellent for chasing or running away from unpleasant situations. Players would use it more if Rockstar Games improved its durability and enabled it to take on more Homing Missiles and other explosives.

3) Pegassi Bati 801RR

The Bati 801RR is one of the most underrated vehicles in GTA Online despite its amazing top speed and affordable price. Not only can it reach a top speed of 135.00 mph (217.26 km/h), but it also used to only cost $15,000 to purchase it in the game.

However, it is one vehicle that Rockstar Games removed from GTA Online to "stabilize" the game further for everybody. Bati 801RR can still be purchased when it appears in the weekly rotation, offering players a chance to own one of the best motorcycles in the game.

4) Canis Kamacho

While there is no shortage of amazing offroad vehicles in GTA Online, the Canis Kamacho is one of the highly underrated ones for no apparent reason. Even though it is an off-road vehicle, it can manage a top speed of 116.75 mph (187.89 km/h) with ease while retaining its ability to tackle uneven terrain.

On top of that, it is also relatively cheap and can be obtained for only $345,000. This is a meager cost for such an amazing vehicle in the game. It offers good speed along with great handling. Still, most players sideline it even when the Kamacho has almost everything its competitors offer.

5) Benefactor Schafter v12

The Benefactor Schafter v12 is one of the best cars in GTA Online but is still quite underrated and underappreciated by the Grand Theft Auto community. Fortunately, it seems like this car will appear in the upcoming title in the series as well, which means it will receive a boost in its popularity.

Even in GTA Online, the Schafter v12 offers an amazing top speed of 124.25 mph (199.96 km/h) without sacrificing the handling. On top of that, its numerous customization options further make it an amazing choice of transport in the game.

In other news, it seems like Rockstar Games could be aiming to release GTA 6 on PS5 Pro to maximize the sales of the game.

