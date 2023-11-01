5 best GTA RP servers in 2023 (and how to join them)

GTA RP servers are still bustling in 2023. Learning how to join them isn't hard, especially since all the best ones have official websites and documentation to follow. This list focuses on five of the most interesting servers to join, many of which should remain relevant past 2023.

Note that this article focuses primarily on English-speaking servers. If no English version is available, it wouldn't make sense to recommend a GTA RP server. This is especially true on a website that uses English as the primary language. Still, there is no shortage of good choices.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

5 great GTA RP servers to join in 2023

1) GTA World

The official website has a join now option (Image via GTA World)

Let's start this list with a text-based GTA RP server. GTA World is an interesting take on the usual roleplay experience. Rather than relying on mics like usual servers do, it focuses on text to communicate. Anybody who wants to roleplay but might be uncomfortable with voice chat may prefer this option.

The official site for GTA World is gta.world. They have a yellow "Join GTA World Now" button in the middle of the screen, so proceed with the registration from there.

2) Grand Roleplay

The official website shows how many people are on various servers (Image via Grand Roleplay)

Some people call these servers Grand Roleplay, GrandRP, or GTA 5 RP Grand. Either way, there are plenty of servers to join for people in the following nations:

UK

Germany

Serbia

Italy

France

Portugal

Spain

The official website is gta5grand.com, and the front page has a "How to start playing" video. Register an account and then download and install the GrandRP Launcher. It's that simple.

Grand Roleplay is a popular server with thousands of players and is a great alternative for anybody interested in trying out roleplaying. It is worth noting that this game is a bit divisive to some roleplayers, but it is still worth sharing due to the diversity and popularity of this server.

3) Prodigy RP

This is what the official website for Prodigy RP looks like (Image via Prodigy RP)

Popular streamers like dasMEHDI have played Prodigy RP before. This GTA RP server has many usual jobs. The community is small, but it's tight-knit.

Prodigy RP has gained popularity in the past few months, with some people preferring it over NoPixel. New features are always being added, so there is a good chance that it will become the next big server to join in the future. Anybody interested in joining can visit prodigyworld.net and click on the "Apply Now" button.

4) Eclipse Roleplay

Fans of realism may enjoy Eclipse Roleplay as their de facto GTA RP server. It might be fairly small compared to the usual juggernauts, but having a few hundred players online at any time is more than enough for a fun time. Several jobs are available to grind, like being a trucker or a road worker.

The official website for Eclipse Roleplay is eclipse-rp.net. Brief highlights of the gangs and other features are listed here. More importantly, it tells players to download Rage MP and look for Eclipse Roleplay to join.

5) NoPixel

NoPixel has a few servers to join (Image via NoPixel)

Anybody who speaks English and knows about GTA RP should know what NoPixel is. It has been one of the most popular roleplaying servers in the scene for the past few years, especially in the American market. Many popular streamers, such as Sykkuno and xQc, have regularly grinded on this platform.

Nopixel.net is its official website. The front page has some public servers you could try to connect to, although those interested in the Allow Listing one will either have to donate or be approved to join.

Playing on a GTA RP server is a great way to pass the time, especially if players are hoping for new GTA 6 leaked gameplay or other official news about the next Grand Theft Auto title.

