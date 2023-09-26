5 best GTA vehicles of all times, ranked

The GTA series has nearly a thousand unique vehicles that have appeared in several Grand Theft Auto games. Rockstar Games has also introduced some cars multiple times throughout the series. While most of the vehicles got forgotten by the community with time, some still remain favorites and iconic. A few vehicles are also present in all three universes due to their legacy and popularity.

This article lists and ranks five of the best vehicles throughout the GTA series that fans still love in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking five most popular vehicles throughout the GTA series

5) Rhino Tank

The Rhino Tank is a military vehicle that has been in the series since Grand Theft Auto 3. It is the OG tank that gives feelings of power to everyone who drives it. It has heavy armor and a long muzzle that fires deadly explosives. If you manage to get your hands on a Rhino Tank, you are nearly indestructible until the cops bust you.

The popular GTA vehicle cannot be stopped by external forces (except for immovable objects). While it was an NPC vehicle in the 3D Universe, Rockstar Games allows you to buy the Rhino in HD Universe games.

4) Cheetah

The Cheetah appeared in all mainstream GTA games except for Grand Theft Auto 4 and its episodes. However, this did not impact its popularity, as veterans can still be seen driving it in Grand Theft Auto 5 and its multiplayer variant. Although its boxy design has changed with time, the Cheetah is still considered one of the most stylish vehicles in the series.

When it comes to speed and performance, the Cheetah directly competes with Banshee and Infernus. It is a supercar based on the real-life Ferrari. Like the Infernus, the Cheetah is also a rare car with low spawn rates. However, finding a red Cheetah is considered the most lucky thing as it looks very similar to its real-life counterpart.

3) Infernus

The Infernus is one of the OG cars in the Grand Theft Auto series. It has appeared in all of the games since Grand Theft Auto 3. The Infernus is one of the franchise's earliest iterations of a Lamborghini car. It is known for its catchy, flat design and soothing exhaust note.

The Infernus is also one of the fastest cars in the series. It is mainly recognized as Tommy Vercetti’s personal vehicle in GTA Vice City. However, since it is a premium supercar, its spawn ratio is limited in all games. Therefore, fans always abandon their existing cars and acquire the Infernus whenever it spawns on the road.

2) Banshee

The Banshee is undoubtedly the most recognizable car you can ever find in all GTA games. Its unique, rounded, and sporty design is mostly unchanged throughout the series, and in the current multiplayer game, it has two upgraded versions: Bravado Banshee 900R and Bravado Banshee HSW.

The best factor about the Banshee is that it is one of the fastest GTA cars in all games. You can easily find it on the streets and steal to get out of there quickly. The fast speed also allows players to use it as a reliable racecar. Anyone can easily recognize a Banshee just by listening to its exhaust.

1) Karin Kuruma (Armored)

The Armored Kuruma is arguably one of the best vehicles in GTA Online. Although the base model Kuruma is present in most games throughout the series, the armored variant has surpassed its popularity. The car is exclusive to the multiplayer game and has many utilities.

Its armor-plated glass panels protect you from most enemy bullets. It is also a sports car that can be used in races and to travel throughout the map. While the Armored Kuruma is very popular among new players, veterans can also be seen driving it frequently.

Poll : Have you ever created chaos using the Rhino? Yes No 0 votes