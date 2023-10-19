5 best Lampadati cars to buy in GTA Online this week (October 19 - October 25)

GTA Online weekly updates always add new elements to the game to keep the community happy and invested. This week, Rockstar Games has decided to treat the player base with some incredible Italian cars. Vehicle enthusiasts will be happy to know that a bunch of Lampadati vehicles will be on display at the car showrooms, and some of them are even at a discounted price.

Since this brand has some incredible rides, it is a popular pick among gamers. This is a solid opportunity for all the fans of this brand to add some of these to their collection. This article ranks the 5 best Lampadati cars in GTA Online this week.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Lampadati has some great cars lined up this week in GTA Online and here are the best 5.

5) Michelli GT

Rockstar Games has brought back the Lampadati Michelli GT to the game's showrooms after it became unavailable on the in-game website. Players have the perfect opportunity to add this Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTV-inspired car to their roster at a 40% discount price.

Earlier, Michelli GT was available for purchase for $1,225,000. Although it can only reach a top speed of 106.50 mph (171.39 km/h), the classic look and feel of the car make it worth the money. This is also one of the main reasons why most fans wish for the ride to return in Grand Theft Auto 6. It handles well on most road conditions and is considered one of the best for leisure rides by many.

4) Furore GT

The Lampadati Furore GT is one of the oldest vehicles in the game and can no longer be obtained in the multiplayer mode under regular conditions. It is one of the returning cars featured in the GTA Online weekly update, giving players a chance to own it. One can get this vehicle from the Premium Deluxe Auto store at a 40% discount.

This car can achieve a top speed of 120.25 mph (193.52 km/h) and has been modeled after the Maserati Alfieri. It not only looks good but also has amazing handling, making it a great choice for casual cruising.

3) Cinquemila

Based on the 2013 Maserati Quattroporte VI, the Lampadati Cinquemila is not just another Sedan. It boasts a top speed of 121.00 mph (194.73 km/h) and feels incredible to drive. The vehicle can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $1,740,000.

Although there are other slightly better-looking cars, Cinquemila can leave most of them in the dust. So, it is a perfect choice for players who wish to go fast without standing out too much.

2) Pigalle

The Lampadati Pigalle is yet another Sports Classic on the list that can no longer be found on the GTA Online website. However, it can be acquired from other players through the LS Car Meet. That said, not everybody wishes to engage in such transactions and, therefore, appreciates the chance to purchase this directly.

Pigalle is modeled after the Maserati Merak, Ghibli I, Citroen SM, and Alpine A310 and is one of the cars on display at the Premium Deluxe Motorsports for the week. Interested players can visit the shop and purchase this vehicle at a reasonable price. This vehicle can reach a top speed of 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h).

1) Komoda

The Lampadati Komoda takes the first spot on the list as it boasts a top speed of 123.00 mph (197.95 km/h). It is one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online under the Lampadati brand. Rockstar took inspiration from the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio to create this vehicle.

Players can purchase the Komoda from the Legendary Motorsport store at $1,700,000. Despite being speedy, the vehicle has great handling, allowing it to maneuver busy roads quite well. This makes it an ideal getaway vehicle during heist missions in GTA Online.

