5 best Lotus cars in GTA Online after The Last Dose DLC

The GTA Online: The Last Dose update added several new missions, features, and other elements to the game, as well as the new vehicle Ocelot Virtue. It is based on the real-life Lotus Evija and has rekindled players' interest in the brand.

While there are several Lotus vehicles in the game, many players are unaware of them as Rockstar changed their appearance and features prior to adding them. However, dedicated car enthusiasts can easily recognize a Lotus car in GTA Online simply by looking at it.

This article lists five GTA Online cars inspired by Lotus that players must try after The Last Dose update.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Ocelot Virtue, Rocket Voltic, and three other Lotus-inspired vehicles that GTA Online players should try in 2023

1) Ocelot Virtue

The Ocelot Virtue is a two-seater electric hypercar in GTA Online that was promoted as Dr. Isaiah Friedlander's personal vehicle in the game.

It has a very aggressive aerodynamic design and a lowered stance, giving it a sporty look. The front of the vehicle is smaller as it houses the engine in the back.

It has a top speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h), making it one of the fastest race-compatible vehicles in the game. The acceleration is also extremely quick, reaching 0-62 mph in 1.7 seconds. The Virtue also supports Imani Tech, making it one of the game's most defensive vehicles.

2) Ocelot Stromberg

Virtue is a fast and defensive vehicle. However, Stromberg is one of the best weaponized and armored vehicles in GTA Online. Its main trait is that it is also a submersible vehicle that can easily traverse through land and water in the game.

The design is inspired by several real-life vehicles, including the Maserati Bora and the 1976–78 Lotus Esprit S1. The vehicle has a top speed of 112.75 mph (or 181.45 km/h) on land. However, its movement is drastically reduced once it is submerged in water.

Nevertheless, it is an excellent utility vehicle that players can use to complete missions and eliminate enemies.

3) Coil Voltic

The Voltic is an all-electric sports car in GTA Online, based on the real-life 2008–2012 Tesla Roadster and Lotus Elise. It is a simple-looking sports car with a downward-facing front and a slightly raised back.

Since it is an electric vehicle, it only has one gear that spins the rear wheels. However, in terms of speed and acceleration, it can easily outrun many vehicles.

When fully upgraded, the Voltic can run at a top speed of 106.00 mph or 170.59 km/h. While the standard vehicle comes with a fixed roof, GTA Online players can remove it in Los Santos Customs. However, doing so will have an effect on the vehicle's performance, lowering the top speed due to aerodynamics.

4) Coil Rocket Voltic

The Rocket Voltic is an upgraded version of the Voltic that comes with an attached rocket booster. Similar to the base model, it is also based on the real-life Tesla Roadster and Lotus Elise. While Voltic has a flat back, Rocket Voltic has a rocket booster placed on the back, giving it a futuristic vehicle appearance.

It has a normal top speed of 124.50 mph (200.36 km/h), and the rocket boost increases the speed even more. The boost is very useful during chases or when moving from one location to another in GTA Online. But it can also make the vehicle uncontrollable at times.

5) Ocelot Locust

The Locust is an open-top, two-seater sports car in GTA Online based on the real-life 2015 Lotus 3-Eleven. It features a unique design with an aerodynamic body. However, since there is no roof, wind resistance has an impact on its performance.

It is powered by a V8 engine and has a six-speed transmission. When fully upgraded, the Locust can reach a top speed of 119.75 mph or 192.72 km/h. Players can also heavily customize it in LS Customs and give it an aggressive look with liveries.

