5 best Marvel mods for GTA 5 in 2023, ranked

Marvel's various releases have entertained the masses for years, just like Rockstar Game's GTA franchise. The latest Grand Theft Auto original release is GTA 5, while Marvel's newest game is Spider-Man 2. Although the latter is limited to the PS5, PC players can experience Spider-Man and many other Marvel characters using mods in Grand Theft Auto 5.

Countless mods are available for Rockstar's 2013 title, and most of them are free to use. Hence, players can install them to experience this 10-year-old game in a completely new way. With that said, here is a ranked list of the five best Marvel mods for GTA 5 in 2023.

Thor Endgame script mod and 4 other best Marvel mods for GTA 5 in 2023, ranked

5) Spider-Man V [.NET]

Spider-Man V [.NET], created by sollaholla and jedijosh920, is one of the best mods for Spider-Man fans. It adds the character's web-swinging and wall-climbing abilities to Grand Theft Auto 5. That said, the web-swinging animations might not seem that impressive.

Along with these superpowers, players get the ability to lift, put down, and even throw vehicles, displaying Spider-Man's super strength. The mod has also received some updates, improving its overall quality.

4) MCOC Venom [Add-On Ped]

The MCOC Venom [Add-On Ped] mod created by fakeplastic brings one of Spider-Man's most infamous foes, Venom, to Rockstar Games' 2013 title. The character model is based on the one seen in the Marvel Contest of Champions video game.

Besides a detailed character model, the mod adds some of his powers, like web-swinging, which is a little more refined than that in the previous entry, and the ability to yank pedestrians using webs.

3) Thor Endgame script mod

Thor is one of Marvel's most popular characters. The God of Thunder wields the mighty Mjolnir, and players can now play as him using JulioNIB's Thor Endgame script mod for GTA 5. The character model used is based on Thor's look from the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame.

Some notable features of this mod are a multi-target system for some attacks, weapon-throwing attacks, and charged fast flight. These abilities are quite fun to use and are accompanied by thunder and lightning effects.

2) Green Goblin [Add-On Ped]

Green Goblin [Add-On Ped] is one of the most fun mods available for GTA 5's story mode. It lets players become the Spider-Man villain, Green Goblin. The character model used here is based on the Green Goblin from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man.

The mod also features his glider from the movie that can fly really fast and shoot bullets. Players can use some of Green Goblin's weapons while maneuvering the glider as well.

In a nutshell, jr59's Green Goblin [Add-On Ped] mod is perfect for wreaking havoc in Los Santos and Blaine County.

1) Captain America Script Mod

stillhere, Meestal_Richard & Z@gor's Captain America Script Mod for GTA 5 lets players experience what it is like being Marvel's beloved super soldier. It adds tons of new attacks to the game, overhauling the combat system. Additionally, it lets players use Captain America's shield in many ways, which is one of the most fun features of this mod.

The shield can be thrown in any direction, and it automatically returns after a couple of seconds. It can even be thrown while riding a bike and used to block headshots.

What's interesting is that these are just some of the features of GTA 5's Captain America Script Mod.

