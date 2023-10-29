Top 5 horror-survival mods for GTA 5, perfect for Halloween

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 can be turned into an entirely different game with the help of mods. There are several horror-survival mods for the Story Mode that are perfect for celebrating Halloween since Rockstar Games has provided updates for the title's multiplayer part. One of the best advantages of installing these is that they can completely overhaul this 10-year-old game.

In this article, we will look at the top five horror-survival mods for GTA 5 that are perfect for Halloween. While the open world created by Rockstar is only populated by humans and wildlife, these will add some intriguing supernatural elements to it.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

The Mexican Myths and 4 other top horror-survival mods for GTA 5, perfect for Halloween

5) Friday the 13th mod

The Friday the 13th mod, created by HermanDude, takes inspiration from the Friday the 13th movie franchise. It adds the films' infamous villain, Jason Voorhees, to Grand Theft Auto 5 as part of a mission in which he hunts the game's protagonist. It might be a little straighforward, but is quite fun to play. Players can try to take out Jason instead of running, but that isn't easy to do.

The police can also be called to help with the task, but even they can have a tough time dealing with the attacker. Besides the Friday the 13th mod, players will also have to install the Menyoo mod as it is required to launch the modded mission.

The Friday the 13th mod mod can be downloaded via this link.

4) Fort Zancudo Bridge Zombies [Menyoo] [LITE included]

RANDAMTHANGAH's Fort Zancudo Bridge Zombies [Menyoo] [LITE included] mod brings a horde of zombies to the Fort Zancudo Bridge in Grand Theft Auto 5's Story Mode. Along with zombies, it is also full of vehicles and barricades that players must make their way through as they fight-off the undead.

The zombies even stagger while moving, which is a nice little detail. However, the large number spawning in might cause the game to crash occasionally on relatively weaker PCs. Those who experience such issues frequently can consider using the LITE version of this mod.

The Fort Zancudo Bridge Zombies [Menyoo] [LITE included] mod can be downloaded via this link.

3) The Mexican Myths

The Mexican Myths mod for GTA 5 has also been created by HermanDude, and it is a collection of some of Mexico's myths and legends. El Chupacabras, La Llorona, Jinete sin Cabeza, and many more are present, and players can encounter them at different locations in the game's open world.

The mod even alters the environment to some degree, creating the perfect atmosphere for a spooky face-off against these supernatural beings. Players must also install the Menyoo mod to experience The Mexican Myths.

The The Mexican Myths mod can be downloaded via this link.

2) Left4Santos

As players wait for the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, they can experience Grand Theft Auto 5 in a completely new way by installing the Left4Santos mod created by Rugz007. It turns the game's NPCs into zombies, quite like the ones featured in the Fort Zancudo Bridge Zombies mod.

They have blood-stained clothes, wounded character models, and stagger while moving. Moreover, they can spawn at any spot in the map. Although they move rather slowly and can be taken out using regular weapons, they will take a lot of damage before going down.

The Left4Santos mod can be downloaded via this link.

1) Simple Zombies [.NET]

sollaholla's Simple Zombies [.NET] is one of the most detailed GTA 5 mods ever made. It turns Grand Theft Auto 5 into a zombie survival game in which players must loot, craft items, and manage their resources to survive. The modded zombies are attracted to noise and being loud might even attract a horde to a player's location.

Other gameplay mechanics of the Simple Zombie mod include building a camp, recruiting survivors, and even the ability to repair damaged vehicles. It is arguably the best horror-survival mod for this game, but players also require a few other things to install and use it as intended. The details can be better understood in the creator-given description on GTA5-Mods' website.

The Simple Zombies [.NET] mod can be downloaded via this link.

