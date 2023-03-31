5 best MC biker businesses in GTA Online after The Last Dose update, ranked

GTA Online is a massively multiplayer game that allows players to engage in various activities and businesses to make virtual money. Among these, MC (Motorcycle Club) businesses are popular due to their profitability and engaging gameplay. The Last Dose update has brought several opportunities through these businesses, like the 2x production and 40% discount in MC biker businesses starting March 30, 2023.

This article explores and ranks the five best MC biker businesses in GTA Online after The Last Dose update, based on their profitability and ease of setup. Players, whether seasoned or newcomers, will be guided to choose the right MC business to invest in and earn virtual riches.

5 ranked MC businesses players should set up and earn from easily after GTA Online's The Last Dose update

5) Document Forgery Office

The Document Forgery Office is an MC business in GTA Online where players can produce fake documents, such as passports and driver's licenses, and sell them on the black market. This business requires a significant initial investment of $650,000 and can generate a profit of up to $38,000 an hour with all the recommended upgrades.

However, compared to other MC businesses in GTA Online, the Document Forgery Office is considered one of the least profitable options. The profit margin is not very high, and it takes a long time to break even and start making a good chunk of profit. The setup and operating costs are also relatively high, making it a less attractive option for those looking for a more lucrative business.

4) The Weed Farm

The Weed Farm is one of the MC businesses available in GTA Online that allows players to cultivate and sell marijuana. The business is located on a fully functional farm that includes fields for growing cannabis plants, processing equipment, and storage facilities.

The initial investment cost for The Weed Farm is $715,000, which is relatively low compared to other MC businesses. However, the profit margin is also lower, with an average of $20,000 per hour without any upgrades. To increase the profit, players need to invest in equipment and security upgrades that can cost up to $1.25 million.

Overall, the Weed Farm is a suitable option for those who want to engage in a relatively low-risk MC business that requires less investment but generates a decent profit margin.

3) Counterfeit Cash Factory

Another MC business in GTA Online is the Counterfeit Cash Factory, which allows players to engage in counterfeiting operations and earn virtual money. The business requires a significant initial investment of $845,000, and it can generate a profit of up to $22,000 every hour without upgrades. However, with all the recommended upgrades, the investment cost will go up to $1,150,000, and the player can earn a profit of up to $48,000 per hour.

The operation of the Counterfeit Cash Factory requires them to buy supplies, wait for them to arrive, and then begin the manufacturing process. They must also protect their businesses from rival gangs and police raids while managing their production and sales.

With upgrades, they can automate some of these tasks and increase their profits, making the Counterfeit Cash Factory a viable option for those looking to make money in GTA Online. However, it does take a considerable amount of time and effort to break even and start making a profit.

2) M*thamphetamine Lab

The M*thamphetamine Lab is the second most profitable MC business featured in GTA Online. It requires an initial investment cost of $910,000 and can generate up to $51,000 an hour with all the recommended upgrades. However, without upgrades, it can only generate $21,000 per hour, making the upgrades necessary for maximizing profits.

The M*th Lab is a fairly engaging business that involves producing and selling m*th. Players need to manage and upgrade their lab, purchase supplies, and defend their business from rival gangs and the police. This can be done through various missions, which adds a layer of excitement to the gameplay.

1) C*caine Lockup

The C*caine Lockup is possibly the most lucrative MC (Motorcycle Club) business in GTA Online. This business requires players to buy and set up a c*caine lockup facility, which can then be used to produce and sell this drug to various buyers across the game world. With all the recommended upgrades, the C*caine Lockup can generate a staggering $74,000 per hour.

One of the significant advantages of the C*caine Lockup is its passive nature, which means that players do not have to hustle all the time to keep it running. They only have to restock the supplies every few hours, and the operation will run by itself. However, they need to protect their c*caine lockup from raids and attacks by rival gangs or police.

The C*caine Lockup requires an initial investment cost of $1,100,000, and players can choose to upgrade it for improved production and security. Overall, the C*caine Lockup is an excellent investment for those who want to earn a significant amount of virtual money in GTA Online.

