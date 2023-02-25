5 best ways to make money fast in GTA Online without using any cheats (PS4, PS5)

One of the primary objectives of GTA Online players is to earn money. Good money-making is a rare skill in the real world.

However, in the online virtual world of Grand Theft Auto, people can easily make money at enormous rates.

Before proceeding further, it should be noted that this article covers money-making strategies and techniques generally for people who have been playing GTA Online for a while.

Here are 5 things in GTA Online that make quick money

1) Collectibles

For starters, grinding on accumulating Collectibles is the first step towards building massive wealth. Players can receive good rewards for collecting these entities. Reward ranges vary from $1000 to $50,000.

Collectibles include stunt jumps, playing cards, action figures, peyote plants, signal jammers, rare movie props, hidden caches, treasure chests, and shipwrecks.

Collecting all the items takes time and a lot of hustle, but they are life savers for players getting started in the game.

2) MC business

Motorcycle Club (MC) businesses are some of the best passive income sources in GTA Online. There are five sub-businesses for MC business owners to generate revenue from.

Counterfeit Cash

Document Forgery

Green Stuff (Weed)

White Stuff (Cocaine)

Blue Stuff (Meth)

Players must first purchase an MC Clubhouse, which by itself is a major source of income in the game.

Every hour or so, a random NPC will want their bike customized in a certain way, and players must deliver the upgraded bike as safely as possible. This guarantees an upfront payment of $50,000 per delivery.

Another source of income from the Clubhouse is the Bar inside it. Players can perform resupply missions for the Bar and earn cash.

Apart from the Clubhouse missions, gamers can produce and supply counterfeited cash, forged documents, and drugs in GTA Online. These sub-businesses have large payouts and are relatively easy to run once players understand production and perform a few supply missions.

3) Nightclub missions

If players own a Nightclub, they can primarily perform two types of missions to earn easy and quick money:

Nightclub Goods missions

Nightclub Management missions

During Nightclub Goods missions, players must steal Goods from certain transport vehicles, return to the Nightclub Warehouse, and store them for themselves.

During Nightclub Management missions, gamers need to increase the Popularity of the Nightclub by doing various promotional, delivery, celebrity, and VIP jobs.

The main objective of Nightclub owners is to increase Nightclub Popularity, which generates more income, that users can collect from inside the Nightclub. Additionally, these missions are fairly easy and do not take much time.

Another great thing about Nightclub missions is that as of this writing, they will be rewarding 2x cash this week. This will give a huge boost to players' earnings.

4) Time Trials

Time Trials are short races between two locations wherein the objective is to beat the par time.

Standard, HSW, and more Time Trial races have massive payouts of just over $100,000. Players can perform as many Time Trials as they want, only after resetting following a play.

These high-paying activities take less than five to 10 minutes for the user to earn a few hundred thousand dollars.

The challenge is beating the par time, which cannot be done if players take conventional, GPS-guided routes. Time Trials challenge players to find faster and better routes to finish the race as fast as possible.

5) Weekly events

Lastly, weekly events and bonuses are some of the quickest paths to making dough in GTA Online. Rockstar Games ensures exclusive multiplied weekly rewards for different businesses, missions, random events, and miscellaneous activities in the game.

Players should be able to capitalize on the benefits of these 2x, sometimes even 3x, reward options and find themselves making good money.

As of this writing, players can earn 2x rewards on Nightclub missions as well as Offense and Defense Adversary Mode this week.

Extra money-making source: Career Builder for PS5

The Career Builder feature was added to GTA Online for next-gen editions on the PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles only. In this game scenario, players are given $4,000,000 in their bank account.

In Career Builder, players have to choose a certain Career Path from the following:

Executive

Gunrunner

Nightclub Owner

Biker

Both the Gunrunner and Nightclub Owner paths provide a way for passive income. Gamers can choose either of the career paths and expect to make good money as the game mode proceeds.

Further, players must purchase a bunker, upgrades, a vehicle, and weapons with the available money. The best strategy is to buy the cheapest options, as long as they don't create major hindrances in the Career Path.

As the game progresses, players will be able to earn figures of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Next-gen GTA Online players should take advantage of this amazing money-making source in the game.

These were some of the best and quickest ways to make money in GTA Online on the PS4 and PS5 game editions.

Ultimately, players should focus on creating passive income sources, hustling in missions and jobs, and accumulating massive wealth with financial strategies that work for them.

