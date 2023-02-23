How to earn 2x rewards by playing Nightclub Goods & Management Missions in GTA Online this week (Feb 23 - Mar 1)

GTA Online has been updated with more weekly opportunities for players to utilize. Starting February 23, 2023, they will be able to earn 2x rewards during the Nightclub Week update.

This is a big opportunity for players to capitalize on the Nightclub Goods and Management missions and enhance their money-making processes. With double the cash, goods, and popularity, GTA Online has become very resourceful for Nightclub owners this week.

This how-to guide should help players 2x their Nightclub Week rewards and increase their yield in the game.

GTA Online guide: What are Nightclub Missions and how to complete them

In GTA Online, Nightclub Missions are necessary for players to drive business into their business and keep it sustainable. Just like any other source of revenue, it requires them to perform certain jobs that fuel business operations and income.

There are primarily two types of missions in this business venture that are boosted for rewards in the latest weekly update:

Steal Nightclub Goods mission

Nightclub Management mission

This is a resupply mission for the Nightclub Warehouse. In this scenario, players call Yohan Blair, an NPC who helps run the warehouse, and ask him about a certain tugboat holding shipment of goods or a removals truck transporting cargo.

During the call, GTA Online players need to click on the "Request Nightclub Goods" option in the menu visible in the top-left area of the screen. They can also see the current stock level and value of the total goods stored in the Nightclub Warehouse.

After stealing the goods either from the tugboat or from the moving removals truck, they need to return to the warehouse to store the stolen goods. Upon completing the mission, they will be rewarded with PR and cash, depending on the type and the value of the goods.

It is good practice to perform this resupply mission in private sessions. That way, players can avoid fighting other players for Goods in a battle to survive.

One thing to note is that they can only play the mission again 20 minutes after its completion. With 2x rewards, they should take advantage of this golden opportunity.

Nightclub Management mission

This mission type tests the players' managerial skills in the game. The purpose of the Nightclub Management quest is to increase and maintain the popularity of the business. Regular management is necessary to drive growth.

It can be triggered in three ways:

Enter the Nightclub Using a computer Calling Tony

1) Enter the Nightclub

One way to trigger the Nightclub Management mission is to enter the nightclub. Marcel, the head bouncer, will text the player about a troublesome situation inside the club that they must take care of.

Marcel gives them either of the two options:

Deliver a VIP

Eject a troublemaker from the nightclub

This can only be triggered if the Nightclub's popularity is more than 0%. Once the player completes the mission, it can be done again after a 48-minute cooldown.

2) Using a computer

This type of management mission requires players to increase the popularity of the Nightclub by choosing the Promote Club option as is visible in the image above.

Players will then need to perform certain tasks to promote their Nightclub that will be assigned either by Tony Prince or Lazlow Jones.

3) Calling Tony

The easiest way to perform a management mission is to call up Tony Prince. During the call, players can request a management mission that he will assign or they can request a Limo.

The call is also a good way for players to check their Nightclub's popularity, as can be seen in the image above, instead of visiting it.

The latest GTA Online weekly update is a means of abundance for Nightclub owners in the game. The rewards are not entirely fixed since they depend on the type of mission and other factors.

Additionally, Nightclub Warehouse Goods production will be enhanced by 50%, and daily income from the Nightclub will be doubled in the weekly update.

But that shouldn't stop players from focusing on getting the missions done and receiving double the goods for the warehouse, increased popularity for the Nightclub, and money for themselves.

