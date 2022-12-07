How do GTA Online players buy Document Forgery Office?

GTA Online has several businesses that help players make money on an hourly basis. A fully upgraded business can help players make enough money to acquire the best weapons, ammo, and vehicles to get around easily.

Before players try to start an MC business, they should know how to buy an MC Clubhouse, which enables them to access the Open Road website. The Open Road is where gamers will find all the MC businesses in the game. The Open Road website has the following businesses that players can start:

Document Forgery Office

Counterfeit Cash Factory

Weed Farm

Methamphetamine Lab

Cocaine Lockup

This article will explain how players can start a Document Forgery business, how much to invest to upgrade the business fully, and how much they can earn hourly.

Document Forgery is the least profitable business in GTA Online

Document Forgery may be the least profitable business, but beginners can still make good use of what they earn to pocket some valuable income. A Motorcycle Clubhouse is required to start looking for one of the aforementioned businesses. You can follow the steps below to purchase a Motorcycle Clubhouse in GTA Online:

Open the in-game browser on the phone.

Open the Maze Bank Foreclosures website.

Purchase a Clubhouse that's affordable and upgrade it as much as your budget allows.

Head to the Clubhouse and watch a short tutorial.

Finish setting up the Clubhouse.

You can now become their club's president and form a Motorcycle Club. To form an MC in GTA Online, check the steps below:

Open the interaction menu.

Head to the ‘Motorcycle Club’ option.

Choose the ‘Start an MC Club’ option.

You will now be shown as being the president of the club, and you can hire prospects for the club.

How to start a Document Forgery Business

These are the locations where you can set up a Document Forgery Office in GTA Online, along with their costs:

Grapeseed ($650,000)

Paleto Bay ($732,000)

Elysian Island ($975,000)

Textile City ($1,235,000)

The best location to start a Document Forgery business is also the most expensive, Textile City. It's located near the best locations to start some of the other GTA Online MC businesses. However, it won't make much difference if players start their business in one of the other three locations.

Once you become MC President:

Access your laptop at the club.

Purchase one of the offices.

Head to the office and access your laptop.

Choose Setup.

Collect the bag and deliver it to the business to complete the setup.

Upgrading Document Forgery business

Every Document Business will have these three upgrades (Image via The-Lone-Gamer/YouTube)

There will be three separate options available for GTA Online players to fully upgrade their business:

Equipment Upgrade $550,000

Staff Upgrade $195,000

Security Upgrade $285,000

Players can prioritize upgrading their equipment and staff before they upgrade security. It should cost $1,030,000 for all three upgrades to the Document Forgery business, and this will get them a profit of $38,500 per hour.

To make the business more profitable, you can:

Skip Security upgrades and protect the business manually from other players.

Don't buy supplies. Simply collect the supplies and deliver them to the office.

Buy supplies if you're in a public lobby with a lot of griefers.

If playing solo, keep a watch on the products and sell them before too much is produced.

Listen to LJT carefully once you choose to sell your products as he will instruct you on how and where to sell the goods.

Once the final delivery is made, the money will get credited immediately.

If you run out of time while delivering the goods, you will be paid for the partial goods delivered.

Disband your MC if you plan to work on something else.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes