5 best modded JDM cars for GTA 5 in 2022

JDM cars are a pretty popular subset of cars in GTA 5 that the majority of players love to drive and customize. Players who are unaware, JDM cars are automobiles that are only sold in Japan, with the acronym standing for Japanese domestic market.

Many automobiles in GTA 5 are based on JDM cars from real life, yet many classic JDM cars are still missing. As a result, the only solution is to download third-party mods that provide players with some of the best real-life JDM cars in GTA 5.

However, due to their popularity, players must ensure that they only download the finest JDM vehicle mods; hence, this article suggests five of the best JDM car mods for GTA 5.

Here are five of the best JDM car mods for GTA 5 that will surely make player's driving experience even cooler

5) 1985 Honda City Turbo II JDM by carface80

The 1985 Honda City Turbo II is a strange JDM car that players should not have if they are looking for amazing speed. Still, if they want to enjoy driving a unique and chunky car with decent handling and a small motorbike called the Motocompo in its back, they should install this mod.

This is probably its biggest selling point, as when players download this mod, they get the Turbo II and a small bike that can be fitted inside its trunk and which can be driven as well. Thus, making Turbo II a pretty entertaining vehicle to have.

Additionally, the car has an excellent crash deformation animation, so players looking for an immersive driving experience will greatly appreciate it.

4) Acura Integra by Ghost0912

This mod adds the iconic Honda Acura Integra Type-R to GTA 5. The car's design is suited for races as it is very light and aerodynamic. Additionally, many features generally available in cars for convenience, such as floor stamping, are not present in this modded vehicle, which aids in the overall light weight of this car.

This car also has terrific traction and won't spin it out easily, thus, making it very useful on race tracks that contain a lot of sharp corners. The handling is also impressive, and players won't have to worry about losing control over this car.

3) 2006 Subaru Impreza WRX STI JDM by Ghost0912

This is the best all-rounder, especially if players are looking for a car with impressive acceleration and top speed while also providing players with powerful upgrades. This mod is something they should think about getting in GTA 5.

Moreover, it's a four-door sports sedan, which is already uncommon in this game. The only thing players should remember is that the car can easily spin out at high-speed turns. However, players can still overcome these vulnerabilities through upgrades.

Players can also use Subaru Impreza WRX STI JDM to create burnouts, so if they are into it, this car is perfect for them.

2) Toyota Corolla Levin AE86 by FilipJDM

This car is likely the most well-known and identifiable on this list, having appeared heavily in the hit manga and late anime series Initial D. So, players who are fans of the series should certainly download this mod for GTA 5. This car also comes with many options for customization.

Furthermore, this car is the poster child for drifting. This car is a must-have for players who want to start drifting in GTA 5, as its brakes and handling are some of the best. This car is also perfect on uneven surfaces and can give players a significant advantage during rallies.

1) Nissan Silvia S14 Kouki by TheDirtySnowman, Ghost9012, FilipJDM, patovg9

Nissan Silvia S14 is the best drift car mod players can get for GTA 5. It also has terrific top speed and acceleration, so players don't have to worry about its speed during any race.

Its handling is also excellent and can take corners at high speeds pretty quickly, especially when driven by veteran drivers. It's also highly customizable. Therefore players can easily personalize this vehicle according to their taste and style.

