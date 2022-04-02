5 best motorcycles in GTA Online next-gen for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

With many more next-gen gamers experiencing GTA Online, they are finally getting the chance to try out some of their favorite vehicles in the game to see how the graphical improvements really look.

Motorcycles in GTA games are very popular, though they are dangerous. Some gamers hardly use them, while others cannot live without their very own in-game collection.

This article will talk about the five best motorcycles in GTA Online next-gen for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

GTA Online next gen motorcycles are great fun

5. Hakuchou Drag

Out of the best of the two Hakuchou motorbikes, the drag model can travel at a top speed of 134mph and can be customized quite a bit. As it's called 'the drag', many gamers figured it might not turn corners so well, except that it does with some degree of understeer. Players won't be showing off their wheelie skills on this bike, but that's not the worst thing.

At a cost of $900,000, it is not the cheapest, but thankfully not the most expensive motorbike in the game either. It handles fairly well, and might even beat some faster competitors in races with its better steering.

4. Bati 801

The Bati 801 is one of the most reliable and recognizable motorbikes in all of GTA 5 and Online. It is also the cheapest for such an incredible performance, only costing $15,000 for the base model. Bati has always been a player favorite.

Some old-school players still use this motorbike today as their go-to vehicle. Quick to get out of any sticky situation, its top speed is 135mph. Control is fantastic from acceleration to breaking and everything in between. It's certainly a bike for players to add to their collection in GTA Online.

3. Nagasaki BF400

The Nagasaki BF400 was added as part of the Cunning Stunts DLC in July of 2016. It falls in the cheaper category of fast and useful motorcycles by costing only $95,000. It has a modest but very useful top speed of 137mph and performs well on all terrain, with upgrades being available for customizations.

The above video lets gamers see the workshop action as well as some of the performance features. It is clear that it might give the Sanchez a run for its money in terms of the most useful bikes in the game, and it will be a fantastic choice for off-road races.

2. Manchez Scout

The Machez Scout was added as a continuation of the Cayo Perico Heist update. The bike can be located in a number of locations on the island and is by far the best way to get around during the intelligence gathering mission.

This beast of a bike will set players back by $225,000, but it is really worth every penny in the eyes of the fans. It has a top speed of 139.75mph, making it faster than almost all of its off-road competitors in a race.

1. Western Reever

Added as part of The Contract DLC, this extremely fast motorbike has won over many GTA Online players. It has a top speed of 163mph making it one of the fastest bikes in a straight line. It also has a very stylish, sporty new look.

The speed boost available to this bike makes it worth its very high cost. This is officially one of the fastest bikes in the game, and it will cost players approximately $1.9million. However, if money is not an issue, this motorbike is highly recommended to be added to the home or work garage.

Edited by Mayank Shete