5 best Overflod cars that must return in GTA 6

Overflod cars in GTA Online are some of the best vehicles one can drive in that game. Because of this, players would like to see some of them appear in GTA 6 as well. With Rockstar Games planning to add some older cars from the franchise to the upcoming title, it would be a no-brainer des from one of the most brands in the current online multiplayer mode.

Since Overflod deals in Super and Sports cars in Grand Theft Auto Online, it can be slightly tricky to pick the best options Rockstar could add to its upcoming title. With that in mind, here are five of the best Overflod cars in the game that deserve to appear in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Note: The article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

5 of the best Overflod cars that should appear in GTA 6

1) Entity XXR

Entity XXR offers speed and performance making it a worthy option (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The Entity XXR is one of the most popular Overflod cars in GTA Online. While this is mostly thanks to the numerous customization options that the game offers, fans also love it for its design and aesthetics. This is quite natural since Rockstar Games used the real-life Koenigsegg One:1 and Agera R to base the car on.

On top of everything, the Entity XXR also performs extremely well generally as well as on tracks. Its top speed of 128.00 mph (206.00 km/h) allows players to stay ahead of others or catch up to them after a crash. Hence, everybody would like to see this Supercar zoom across the roads of Vice City in GTA 6.

2) Autarch

Autarch has a great design that would fit in GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The Autarch is an underrated yet one of the best Overflod cars in GTA Online. It has an incredible design worth of a Supercar in the game, which is also based on the real-life Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus SCG 003, McLaren Senna, KTM X-Bow GT4, and Koenigsegg One:1.

Apart from its looks, players also love this vehicle for its performance and speed. The Autarch can reach 125.50 mph (201.97 km/h) without breaking a sweat, which allows the driver to win races or complete missions easily. The vehicle also offers good handling.

3) Entity MT

Entity MT has the HSW upgrade which makes it extremely fast (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The Entity MT is one of the best Overflod cars in GTA Online, mostly because it can equip the HSW Performance upgrade. This allows the car to surpass its base top speed and go even faster. While it can normally reach 131.25 mph (211.23 km/h), the special customization increases that to an incredible 150.50 mph (242.21 km/h).

This makes it one of the best cars for racing across the town as well as for cruising around the city. If the GTA 6 map is as huge as rumors suggest it will be, then it would be quite fun to roam around that game's word in a fast car and cover long distances quickly.

4) Zeno

Zeno is a great option because of its speed and performance (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The Zeno is another amazing Overflod car that has a few flaws but is still great on an overall level. It has a solid top speed, handling, and acceleration, making it worth owning. One can hit a top speed of 127.50 mph (205.19 km/h) with this car, which is quite decent for a Supercar in GTA Online.

On top of that, the vehicle also offers extensive customization options, allowing players to tweak the automobile according to their taste. Since the Overflow Zeno is based on the real-life SSC Tuatara, it looks incredible. This alone makes it worthy of a place in GTA 6.

5) Entity XF

Entity XF is one of the oldest cars in GTA Online worthy of being in GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

While the Entity XF isn't among the fastest Overflod cars in GTA Online, it has its own charm. This car is based on the real-life Koenigsegg CC8S and Agera but also takes some inspiration from the Lamborghini Aventador as well.

Despite being one of the oldest cars in Grand Theft Auto Online, the Entity XF manages to reach a top speed of 121.50 mph (195.53 km/h). This is one of the reasons most fans want Rockstar Games to give it an HSW upgrade in the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024. This would breathe a new life into the car and bring it back into the limelight.

Honorable mention

Overflod Pipistrello

Pipistrello is an upcoming car that could be one of the best in the category (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The Overflod Pipistrello is an upcoming car in GTA Online that will arrive with the Summer Update 2024. Rockstar Games has not disclosed much about this vehicle apart from it being an electric Supercar. That said, from the looks of it, the car seems to be based on the real-life Estrema Ful Mania.

This is a Hypercar that boasts an excellent design and is expected to offer admirable performance. The Pipistrello could turn out to be one of the best Overflod cars in Grand Theft Auto Online after its release. If this happens, then it should be included in GTA 6.

