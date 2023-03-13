5 best Tuner cars in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars, ranked

While GTA Online has a lot of different kinds of vehicles after the Los Santos Drug Wars update, there’s one type that players love to drive in Los Santos – the Tuners.

These beloved rides are distinguished by their horsepower of less than 300 and their manufacturing in large numbers due to high demand. Tuner cars are also popular among car enthusiasts due to their robust customization ability.

However, players might wonder which one to buy as vehicles shouldn’t only look good but also boast a solid performance. That said, let’s learn about five of the best tuner cars in GTA Online in 2023.

5 best GTA Online tuner cars after Los Santos Drug Wars DLC in 2023: Performance, price, and more

1) Calico GTF

Manufacturer – Karin

Top Speed - 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h)

Karin Calico GTF is one of the three-door liftbacks added to the game with the Los Santos Tuners update. Rockstar seems to have taken inspiration from the Toyota Celica cars for this vehicle. The sports car is powered by an Inline-6 engine coupled to a five-speed gearbox, giving it phenomenal acceleration and top speed.

Players can buy the Calico GTF from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a price of $1,496,250 - $1,995,000

2) Sultan RS

Manufacturer – Karin

Top speed - 117.25 mph (188.70 km/h)

Karin Sultan RS is a 2-seater rally sports car that has been a part of GTA Online since the January 2016 Update. It is inspired by the first-generation Lexus IS and second-generation Subaru Imprezas. On the performance front, the vehicle runs on a twin-cam Inline-6 engine with a 6-speed transmission. This gives it superior acceleration as compared to the original Sultan.

It is also an exceptional ride to drive off-road thanks to its lightweight body and AWD system. The Sultan RS can be converted from the standard Sultan at Benny’s Original Motor Works for $795,000.

3) Vectre

Manufacturer - Emperor

Top speed - 115.25 mph (185.48 km/h)

The Emperor Vectre is a 2-door civilian sports coupe added to GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Tuners update. It is primarily based on the Lexus RC F, with a few elements taken from Toyota Corolla models. It is powered by a low-burbling V8 engine with an 8-speed transmission.

Compared to other sports cars in the game, the Vectre has exceptional acceleration off the line with great handling and stability around corners. Players can buy it from Legendary Motorsports for $1,338,750 - $1,785,000.

4) Banshee 900R

Manufacturer – Bravado

Top speed - 131.00 mph (210.82 km/h)

The Bravado Banshee 900R is a two-door wide-body variant of the standard Banshee and has been a part of GTA Online since the January 2016 update. Like its counterpart, it resembles the second-generation Dodge Viper SR. It is powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 engine with a five-speed transmission in an FR layout.

It is one of the best vehicles to race in Los Santos, thanks to superior top speed and acceleration that rivals exotic sports cars. It is available from Legendary Motorsport for $105,000 only.

5) 10F Widebody

Manufacturer – Obey

Top speed - 128.00 mph (206.00 km/h)

The Obey 10F Widebody is a two-door sports car incorporated in GTA Online with The Criminal Enterprises update last year. Car enthusiasts will notice that it resembles the Audi R8 (4S), which is like a dream come true for many. It runs on a V12 engine coupled to a seven-speed transmission in an RWD layout.

It is one of the best overall performing cars on the list thanks to its incredible speed and responsive handling, making it a definite must-buy for every Audi fan in the game. It can be converted at Benny’s Original Motor Works for $575,000.

All of the aforementioned cars are great in their own way, and players can pick up any of them to wreak havoc on the streets of Los Santos this year.

Poll : 0 votes