The GTA Online 4/20 update is currently live, giving vehicle collectors another chance to get their hands on some interesting rides this week. From returning cars to new models, there’s something for everyone this time. However, it can be a bit confusing to decide which to buy and which to avoid, especially if players want to make sure all of their hard-earned money is invested in the right thing.

This article lists five of the best vehicles in GTA Online 4/20 update that players should buy.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Coil Raiden, Omnis e-GT, and others are among the 5 best vehicles in GTA Online 4/20 update (April 20 to 24, 2024)

1) Coil Raiden

The Coil Raiden is a four-door electric sports car that returned in the GTA Online 4/20 update. Debuting in 2017 with The Doomsday Heist update, the vehicle takes design inspiration from the real-life 2012-2015 Tesla Model S.

On the performance front, the Coil Raiden is among the quickest electric sports sedans in the game. It possesses excellent acceleration, allowing it to complete one lap in just 1:04.498. It can also reach a top speed of 113.25 mph (182.26 km/h).

The latest GTA Online weekly update allows players to grab the Raiden at a staggering 40% discounted price of $825,000 from the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom.

2) Obey Omnis e-GT

The Omnis e-GT (Image via BadaBing_1996/GTAForums)

The Obey Omnis e-GT is another four-door electric sports sedan that debuted in Grand Theft Auto Online in 2022 with The Criminal Enterprises update. It is famously based on the real-life Audi e-tron GT (2020).

Powered by two electric motors, the Omnis e-GT can achieve a top speed of 111.50 mph (179.44 km/h) and complete a lap in 1:04.431. The best part of owning this vehicle is its compatibility with the Imani Tech Upgrades, making it one of the best getaway cars even in 2024.

Like the Raiden, the Omnis e-GT is available at a 40% discounted price of $1,077,000 from the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom.

3) Penaud La Coureuse

The Penaud La Coureuse is another electric vehicle featured in the GTA Online 4/20 update this year. It debuted in 2023 as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries update and is rumored to return in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6. It is based on the 2022 Renault R5 Turbo 3E.

According to famous tester Broughy1322, the Penaud La Coureuse can reach a maximum speed of 142.50 mph (229.33 km/h), thanks to the HSW upgrades. This makes it one of the fastest cars in GTA Online, and players should not miss out on it, especially as it’s on a special 30% discount this 4/20 week.

Players can get the La Coureuse for a price of $1,393,000 from the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom.

4) Coil Cyclone II

The Coil Cyclone II (Image via frostforces/Reddit)

The Coil Cyclone II is a two-seater electric hypercar based on the real-life Rimac Nevera. It is available exclusively for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players with the Expanded & Enhanced Edition of Grand Theft Auto Online.

Unlike the Ocelot Pariah in GTA Online, the Cyclone II runs on a large battery on the back with a single-speed transmission. The vehicle is the second-quickest electric vehicle in the game and can reach a top speed of 141.00 mph (226.92 km/h) with HSW Upgrades. Despite some handling issues, it remains popular among the fanbase for the performance it offers.

The Coil Cyclone II is purchasable at a 30% discounted price of $1,575,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

5) Nagasaki Chimera

The Nagasaki Chimera is a tricycle featured in the GTA Online 4/20 update this year. Added with the Bikers update in 2016, it is one of the few vehicles in the game that doesn’t seem to be based on any real-life rides.

When it comes to performance, the Chimera is powered by a chain-driven V-twin internal combustion engine. In terms of cornering and speed, it provides a decent performance. With a maximum speed of 103.00 mph (165.76 km/h), it is very stable on uneven and bumpy terrain.

Motorcycle lovers can get the Chimera at a 30% discounted price of $147,000 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

These vehicles are some of the best that players can collect in the GTA Online 4/20 update (till April 24, 2024) while waiting for the second trailer of Grand Theft Auto 6.

