5 best ways to earn money in GTA Online (May 10 to 15, 2025)

Rockstar is keeping the excitement among the GTA community going by giving various ways to earn money in GTA Online this week. The new in-game event heavily focuses on popular characters and celebrities like Dr. Dre, allowing players to earn cash while helping them. Frankling and Lamar are the highlights of the latest weekly update, and one must own an Agency to fully take advantage of all bonuses throughout the week.

Let’s quickly learn about five of the best ways to earn money in GTA Online till 2 am PT, May 15, 2025.

Note: The article is based on the writer's opinion and analysis of the available ways to earn money in GTA Online.

Franklin Contracts and other best ways to earn money in GTA Online this week (May 10 to 15, 2025)

1) Security Contracts

As mentioned earlier, Agency owners are going to have a blast in Los Santos this week. One of the major sources of income, Security Contracts, is currently offering double cash and RP for the next couple of days.

These free-mode series of missions can be started with the Agency computer, and each can take about 10-20 minutes, depending on how you play. The latest GTA Online weekly update allows players to earn up to 140,000 per Security Contract on the highest difficulty, making it one of the best ways to earn money in GTA Online at the moment.

Here are some of the types of Security Contracts one can expect to get:

Asset Protection

Gang Termination

Liquidize Assets

Recover Valuables

Rescue Operation

Vehicle Recovery

2) Helping Dr. Dre

A promotional picture of Dr. Dre in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar surprised everyone in 2021 when they introduced American rapper and record producer Dr. Dre as a character in Los Santos. The celebrity appears in The Data Leaks, a VIP Contract Mission available for the Agency owners.

The mission requires players to find Dr. Dre’s phone stolen by Johnny Guns’ men during the Cayo Perico Heist events. It is a heist-like contract where players will be required to complete certain smaller missions before initiating the big finale. However, completing the finale this week will not only give players a whopping $2,000,000 as a leader but also provide an extra $100,000 as a weekly challenge reward.

This makes helping Dr. Dre one of the best ways to earn money in GTA Online, and Agency owners can unlock it by completing one Security Contract.

3) Helping Franklin and Lamar

Once again, Franklin needs help, and this time, his friend Lamar Davis is with him in the GTA Online Double Down. It is an Adversary Mode that anybody can play, which means no Agency property is required to access it. In this game mode, two players will become the iconic duo and try to survive while others try to eliminate them.

While being low on numbers, the duo will be equipped with powerful weapons like Combat MG MK II and Special Carbine Mk II. Gamers can not only enjoy this interesting event but also earn about $18,000+ per match, making it one of the best ways to earn money in GTA Online this week.

4) Community-created game modes

A promotional picture of community-based events (Image via Rockstar Games)

Every month, Rockstar features some of the best content made by GTA Online players around the globe in a separate playlist called the Community Series. These include certain races and other game modes hand-picked by the developers for everyone to enjoy. What makes them the best to earn money in GTA Online this week is the ongoing 3x bonuses on them.

Here are the new Community Series Jobs added with the recent GTA Online weekly update, all eligible for the boosted payout:

[RICKY] End Of Days

Binky's Unknown Unknown

(RAW) Los Santos GP 2023

Kart Cross: Koala Cup

Dirty Random3-Way

Chapar Rally

Hotring Crossover

5) FIB Priority File of the week

Lastly, there’s the FIB Priority File, a mission that lets Garment Factory owners earn a good amount of money. Every week, one of the four FIB Files missions gets featured as the top priority, giving double cash and RP.

This week’s FIB Priority File is The Project Breakaway File. One can easily earn up to $400,000 with it, making it one of the best ways to earn money in GTA Online till 2:00 am PT, May 15, 2025.

