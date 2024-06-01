5 best ways to make money in GTA Online weekly update (June 1-5, 2024)

Consistently making money in GTA Online is one of the best ways to ensure a sustainable run in the long term. Rockstar Games has incorporated countless options for the same and even increases the payouts of a few jobs as part of weekly update bonuses every Thursday. Therefore, players can prioritize them with other profitable money-making ways to earn a significant amount of cash.

That being said, it should be noted that a few money-making options will require investing a substantial amount initially. With that stated, here are the five best ways to make money in GTA Online weekly update from June 1 through June 5, 2024.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Salvage Yard Robberies and 4 more of the best ways to make money in GTA Online weekly update (June 1-5, 2024)

1) Terrorbyte Client Jobs

Terrorbyte Client Jobs are paying bonus money this week (Image via Rockstar Games)

Terrorbyte Client Jobs are missions that can be started from the Terrorbyte's touchscreen computer panel. There are a total of six Client Jobs in the game of which four can be done solo. Note that these missions pay around $30,000 and are offering 3x the usual payout in this GTA Online weekly update.

Needless to say, you must buy a Benefactor Terrorbyte to access Client Jobs. It usually costs $1,375,000 but has been discounted by 40% through June 5, 2024, under the currently active GTA Online weekly discounts.

2) Junk Energy Time Trials

Official Junk Energy Time Trials poster (Image via Rockstar Games)

Players can complete a Junk Energy Time Trial every day to earn between $51,000 and $54,000. Rockstar has doubled its payout through June 5, 2024, so, you can earn quite a bit of money in GTA Online this week with it alone.

For those unaware, Junk Energy Time Trials involve passing through all assigned checkpoints using a Coil Inductor bicycle within the stipulated time limit. The bicycle has a KERS boost available that helps greatly in beating the challenge.

3) Salvage Yard Robberies

The three Salvage Yard Robberies available this week (Image via X/@TezFunz2)

A set of three Salvage Yard Robberies is made available to players every week with varying payouts. Completing all three will help you make a lot of money in GTA Online, especially if you sell the stolen vehicle instead of salvaging its parts.

The payouts for this week's three robberies can be noted in the image above. Those without a Salvage Yard in GTA Online can buy one from the game's Maze Bank Foreclosures website.

4) Cluckin Bell Farm Raid

Cluckin Bell Farm Raid debuted in March 2024 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Cluckin Bell Farm Raid is the game's latest heist and the best way for all players to make a good amount of money in GTA Online. Even beginners can grind this heist as it doesn't require any initial investment.

It features six missions, divided into setups and a finale, that can be wrapped up within an hour. Beating the heist pays $500,000, which is a pretty good reward that one can easily earn every week if not every day.

5) The Cayo Perico Heist

Unlocking The Cayo Perico Heist requires buying the Kosatka submarine (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Cayo Perico Heist, despite some payout nerfs, is still among the best ways to make money in GTA Online in 2024. While the currently active weekly update has raised payouts of other jobs like the Cayo Perico Series races and the Every Bullet Counts Adversary Mode, even a single run of the Cayo Perico Heist will pay you a lot more money than them.

Rockstar Games, unfortunately, reduced payouts of some of this heist's Primary and Secondary Targets a few months ago, but getting the Pink Diamond can still help you earn around a million in GTA Online through this job.

