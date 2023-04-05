5 beta features of GTA 5 that went unused in the final game

GTA 5 has a plethora of beta features that aren't present in the game's final version in an accessible way. However. skilled dataminers can see that they still exist in the title's code, which is how people came to know about these unused mechanics today. This article will cover five beta features that many GTA 5 fans simply didn't know were once planned to be accessible in this game.

It's unknown why Rockstar Games made the following entries go unused. Some of these features had the potential to be nice additions to the final product. That said, it is worth noting that a ton of beta content exists for this game, so not everything can be included.

Five beta GTA 5 features that never saw the light of day in the final version

1) Mission Complete Tunes

Originally, GTA 5 used to have unique Mission Complete Tunes for each of the three protagonists. That means you would hear something different when you beat a mission with Franklin compared to if you did the same with Michael or Trevor. Each character had two variations of tunes.

Thankfully, DarkViperAU has included all the Mission Complete Tunes in the video above. Curious gamers can check it out to see what was initially planned for Franklin, Michael, or Trevor when they completed a mission with any of these characters.

2) Horses

Horses don't physically show up in GTA 5 past a random scene of a guy beating a dead one on the Fame or Shame TV show. However, beta content suggests that these hoofed animals might have been usable as a method of transport at one point in this title's development.

Audio files for police scanners have been discovered, where the dispatcher states that the criminal is on one of several possible colored horses. Players can assume these creatures would have worked similarly to their counterparts in Red Dead Redemption, especially since a lasso was found as a cut weapon.

GTA 5 would go on to have plenty of animals in the Enhanced Edition, yet horses weren't included.

3) The Sharmoota Job

GTA 5 is a game with a large focus on heists, so it's no surprise to see one end up cut from the final version. In The Sharmoota Job, Michael and Trevor had to steal the following from Martin Madrazo:

Contents from a safe

A Horse

Patricia Madrazo

There were three approaches:

Night Stealth: Enter the house at night.

Enter the house at night. High Impact: Michael and Trevor cosplay as mimes and tie up the guests.

Michael and Trevor cosplay as mimes and tie up the guests. Clown Day Stealth: Michael and Trevor cosplay as clowns and do party tricks.

Interestingly, a real estate character known as Jackie would have been involved in this heist. She never appears in the single-player game but has presented herself in GTA Online alongside the other Madrazo friends and family.

4) Weapons

The Heavy Rifle was once planned to be usable in the single-player game (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 has several HUD icons for weapons that weren't in the final game version, such as:

Assault MG

Assault Sniper

Fire Axe

Fire Extinguisher

Heavy Rifle

Lasso

Programmable AR

Shovel

Wrench

The Wrench and the Heavy Rifle would finally appear in GTA Online; the other weapons are still unused in both games. Nothing about these beta items is known beyond what they look like; some pictures of them are on the internet.

5) HushSmush dating profile pictures

Michael also had a dating profile picture (Image via Rockstar Games)

Hushsmush.com is in the final version of GTA 5, but it's just a fluff website. Original beta content shows that Trevor, Michael, and Amanda all had profile pictures on it, suggesting something more in-depth in relation to this site was once planned.

In the game's final version, you can just spend $500 to read some insignificant text. There is a user named foxymama21 that players presume is Amanda, especially since she talks about ignoring her husband, being a mother of two, and having a pool. However, you can't interact with her in any meaningful way.

