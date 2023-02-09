5 most bizarre GTA 5 mods that are highly entertaining

GTA 5 modding has been one of the most popular things of the last decade, thanks to the dedicated community that always tries to bring new experiences via different mods. While they are always fun, some of them are so crazily creative that it makes no sense most of the time.

However, such mods are incredibly entertaining as well and provide a completely different experience for the players. With that being said, this article will share five of the most bizarre GTA 5 mods to try in 2023.

5 most bizarre GTA 5 mods that make no sense (2023)

5) Large Dragon

Created by - Quechus13

Game of Thrones and Skyrim fans are in for a treat as they can finally see these flying creatures in the open world of GTA 5. This mod adds large-sized dragons to the skies of Los Santos and Blaine County, replacing the existing seagulls and creating a brand-new breath-taking experience for anyone playing the game.

Not just one dragon, but it can spawn multiple large-sized flying creatures throughout the map. It is a unique mod that definitely adds a completely different experience for fans.

4) Vehicle Cannon 2.0

Created by – flocraftMods

GTA 5 has a lot of catalogs of amazing weapons that provide a satisfying shooting experience. Even though players have access to Railgun and Up-n-Atomizer Raygun, there’s nothing like Vehicle Cannon in the game. This mod gives access to a gun that shoots vehicles instead of bullets. As crazy as it sounds, it is even more entertaining to see if it happens in the open world.

It is the perfect weapon for anyone who wants to create havoc. It is a crazy yet highly entertaining mod that players must try at least once.

3) Grand Theft Zombies

Created by - jedijosh920 & Nacorpio

Rockstar never released any zombie expansion for GTA 5 like they did with Red Dead Redemption. However, players can now experience a zombie apocalypse in the open world of Los Santos with the help of this mod. They can now become zombie-hunters and survive the Day-Z-like gameplay, filled with random events, a store system, and more.

Here are a few highlights of this unique GTA 5 mod:

Randomized weapons

Zombie dogs

Blackout

Fast Zombies

Soldier zombies at Fort Zancudo, and more.

It is a dream come true for zombie slayers who want to survive in the dead city of Los Santos.

2) Pokeball

Created by – InfamousSabre

Pokemon fans can now rejoice as they can finally live their dream of throwing pokeballs. That same experience is now a reality in GTA 5, as this mod allows players to catch enemy NPCs with Poke balls.

The fun part about this is that it brings the same mechanics as how the poke balls work. Players need to weaken whoever they want to catch, then throw a Poke Ball at them, collect them, and release them to fight on their sides. Although not perfect, it is still a fun and entertaining mod that definitely feels out of place yet close at heart.

1) Grand Theft Space

Created by - GTS Devs

The GTA 5 modding community has taken the level of exploration to a whole different level with the introduction of the Grand Theft Space mod. Players can literally traverse outside of San Andreas and explore the solar system. They can land on eleven planets and three moons, giving room for endless storyline creations while roleplaying.

According to the creator, this is not just a one-time story mod but a sort of open platform where other creators can build upon the foundation by adding scripts and other DLCs as well.

All of the aforementioned Grand Theft Auto 5 mods are not only fun to play with, but also enable a completely different experience that stands out on its own.

With the support of passionate modders, players can find more new mods for the game in 2023 and beyond.

