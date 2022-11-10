5 of the most bizarre moments in the GTA series that seem crazy to think about

The GTA series is often characterized as a video game franchise full of carnage and crime. However, this is not a perfect representation of what Grand Theft Auto is all about.

There are plenty of strange moments in the games that seem way out of place in the context of the overall series. Some of these scenes can be associated with a major crime. However, they're often executed in a bizarre way.

Funnily enough, there are way more than just five strange moments in the series, but this listicle will only focus on some notable examples.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Controlling a robot maid, bombing Fort Staunton, and 3 other absurd things that have happened in the GTA series

1) Saving the world from an ICBM in London 1969

An actual screenshot of the mission (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some readers probably haven't played the GTA London games, let alone any of the 2D Universe titles. London 1969 was a mission pack for the first Grand Theft Auto title, and it predictably took place in the English capital city.

The mission pack has many British elements, but perhaps the strangest one is the player having to save the world in the Chelsea Smile - Walkie Talkie mission. The basic gist is that the player character is told to steal a car from somebody who was with a few women he wasn't supposed to be with.

Once players steal the car, they will be contacted by Her Majesty's Secret Service. They will then be instructed to thwart an Austrian terrorist's plot to use an ICBM for nefarious reasons. In the end, players succeed, and the UK is safe!

2) Controlling a robot maid to destroy a drug lord's bearer bonds

A scene from the end of Domo Arigato Domestoboto (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Vice City Stories is a great but often overlooked game as it is a non-mainline title sandwiched between San Andreas and Grand Theft Auto IV. However, it has several fun moments, one of which includes Victor Vance controlling a robotic servant named Domestobot.

Such a robot is strangely advanced for 1984, especially since the game doesn't have much in the way of futuristic content otherwise.

The robot's main appearance is in Domo Arigato Domestoboto. During this mission, Victor Vance has to control this machine and do a few tasks before he can burn Armando Mendez's bearer bonds. It all ends with Armando shooting at Domestoboto several times to destroy it for ruining his finances.

3) CJ stealing a jetpack from Area 69

A screenshot from Black Project (Image via GTASeriesGuides)

Speaking of futuristic objects in the GTA series, the Jetpack from GTA San Andreas is one of the most famous examples of something unrealistic for its time period. What happens here is that CJ steals a Jetpack from Area 69 by breaking into the highly secretive base. He then has to bring it to The Truth.

After CJ completes Black Project, he gets to do Green Goo. Beating this mission then unlocks the Jetpack for CJ to use at any time, as it spawns in his airfield. It's an awesome moment that many players fondly remember, albeit also one that's utterly bizarre in the context of the overarching plot of the game.

Future games like Online would continue to have bizarre futuristic vehicles that don't currently exist with today's technology.

4) Bombing Fort Staunton and causing mass casualties

Just one of several explosions that happens in this mission (Image via Rockstar Games)

Often, GTA players go on rampages and mow down hordes of NPCs. This canonly doesn't happen in most games, as it's something that is solely limited to free roam outside of missions. However, there is one notable example of a GTA protagonist actually committing domestic terrorism on a large scale.

In Liberty City Stories' Bringing the House Down, Toni Cipriani is tasked to use 8-Ball's bombs to destroy all of Fort Staunton. This isn't a cheap explosion, either. This incident permanently destroys part of the island's environment for good, with its impact still felt in GTA III, which canonly takes place three years after Liberty City Stories.

It's unquestionably one of the most evil things that a protagonist in the franchise has ever committed.

5) Yoga being a major part of a mission

It's an infamous mission that most players can't forget (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 has a mission known as "Did Somebody Say Yoga?." Essentially, Michael does yoga with his wife and Fabien, with the player having to do several different positions. It's not a bad concept per se, but it's strange by GTA standards.

There have been missions in the past that ultimately boil down to filler cutscenes, but this mission doesn't count. Similarly, it's not a basic tutorial or something where the player eliminates several NPCs.

It's just Michael doing some yoga and then wanting to spend time with his son. This bonding experience ultimately ends with Michael hallucinating and imagining himself getting abducted by aliens, leading him to lose $5,000 to Jimmy.

