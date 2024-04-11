5 car customization options that GTA 6 must adopt from the Need For Speed franchise

When it comes to car customization options, GTA 6 should look up to the Need for Speed (NFS) series. Some of the NFS games allow you to do intense modifications on the vehicles you own, which are much more extensive than what Rockstar allows you in Grand Theft Auto Online. These games have undoubtedly served as inspirations for the car customization options in GTA 5.

However, some of the most basic modifications from the NFS games, like custom vinyl, are yet to be added to a Grand Theft Auto title. This article goes through a list of customization options from the NFS games that Rockstar should add to Grand Theft Auto 6. Many of these features are exclusive to the NFS Underground games, such as doors and engine neon.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinion.

Five Need for Speed car customization options that GTA 6 should include

1) Custom vinyls

Some of the best cars in GTA Online come with the option to install liveries, but you can't create your own custom liveries. In the Need for Speed games, you can mix and match different vinyls to create your own livery on a car.

This is one of those car customization options that was further expanded upon in later games like NFS Carbon, where you could manually place a vinyl in almost any part of the car.

For GTA 6, Rockstar could choose to go for the system, where the cars had multiple fixed layers to place vinyl on. Or they could go with the free-form placement from later games like Carbon and Pro Street.

2) Widebody kits

Cars like the Sentinel Classic Widebody in GTA Online are usually custom wide-bodied conversions of their regular variants. However, there aren't any car customization options to simply add a widebody kit to a regular car.

While some cars do come with wide-bodied fenders, they're very rare. What GTA 6 should do is have a separate section for widebody modifications, like in the Need for Speed games.

3) Door type

Another interesting modification option found only in NFSU2 was the ability to choose the type of door you want on your car. You could install scissor doors, which open upwards and will remind you of the Lamborghini cars in GTA Online. Or you could get suicide doors, which are hinged at the rear and were used in horse-drawn carriages.

Rockstar could also add their own touch to this feature, such as including gullwing doors, like on the Stirling GT. If introduced, this would be one of the most interesting car customization options in GTA 6.

4) Better license plate customization

One of the best car customization options in NFS Heat is the ability to personalize your license plates. While it might be a small touch, this feature adds individuality to your cars. Grand Theft Auto Online allows you to use custom license plate numbers, but the backgrounds are all very similar.

With the introduction of The Chop Shop DLC for GTA Online, some of the Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles come with custom license plates, usually having some sort of exclusive background. You can't get these backgrounds normally in the game, and this is something Grand Theft Auto VI should look to introduce.

5) Engine neon

The option to add neon lights to your engine has to be one of the most outlandish car customization options ever seen in the NFS series. This is exclusive to Need For Speed Underground 2, where you could also install a trunk neon modification.

GTA Online already allows you to do several modifications to your car engines, like installing different colored cam covers and valve covers, different types of air filters, and more.

As such, adding engine neon would be the next step forward in GTA 6, and it would perfectly compliment the already existing engine modification options.

