5 characters from earlier games that Rockstar should bring back in GTA 6

Rockstar games has created some of the most memorable characters in the GTA franchise. However, many fans debate over which of these heroes and villains deserves a return spot in GTA 6.

With so many interesting characters in the GTA franchise, fans might find it difficult to select only a few that deserve to be seen again. This article hopes to help some gamers with that decision.

This article will talk about 5 characters from previous GTA games that fans believe deserve to be brought back in GTA 6.

Who do GTA 6 hopefuls miss the most from older games

The video above showcases some of the most memorable characters from previous GTA games, plus a few who have appeared in multiple editions of the franchise.

Below are 5 characters from previous GTA games that should be reintroduced into GTA 6.

5. Zero

Smartest tech mind in the GTA franchise could be useful in GTA 6 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fans of GTA San Andreas were very fond of Zero, CJ's geeky friend who made the RC Barron mission possible in the game. Zero was apparently born in 1964 which made him 40 years old in his first GTA appearance. This would mean that if he reappeared in GTA 6 he would only be in his late 50s.

Considering this isn't much older than two of the protagonists from GTA 5, gamers see no reason why Zero cannot return. By now he might even be an enormous tech entrepreneur, which would certainly line up well with the new game.

4. Kent Paul

The Cheeky Englishman from the 80s (Image via Sportskeeda)

Kent Paul was 21 years old when he was first seen in GTA Vice City managing the rock band Love Fist. Born in 1965, this character would also be in his late 50s if he were to return to GTA 6 in some capacity.

Any GTA fan knows that a character like Paul, in the music industry surrounded by parties and drugs, will probably still be up to the same old tricks. Fans think that Kent Paul would make a hilarious cameo character in the newest game in the series.

3. Donald Love

One of the most successful men in the franchise (Image via Sportskeeda)

Donald Love first appeared in GTA 3 in 2001, then later as a younger man in GTA Vice City. Though his exact age is unknown, Donald is believed to have been born around 1960. This would put him in his early to mid 60s if he were to reappear in GTA 6, which is certainly not too old at all.

Donald Love was one of the biggest media moguls spanning all of the GTA games. He was even honored in GTA 5 with a star on the walk of fame. It would make sense for Love Media to reemerge in the next game with Donald comfortably sitting at the head of the table, handing out missions.

2. Niko Bellic

Still a favorite protagonist in the series (Image via Sportskeeda)

Niko Bellic was born in 1978 in Yugoslavia, which would make him 44 years old today. The only European protagonist to appear in the franchise, he is loved by everyone that remembers him from GTA 4.

There is no good reason why Niko cannot come back into the fold for the newest game in the series, perhaps even as a high-ranking European gangster in a Liberty City setting.

1. Claude

The first man the players got to know (Image via Sportskeeda)

Claude was the first 3D protagonist that allowed gamers to become immersed in the world of GTA. He is believed to have been born around 1976, making him approximately 25 years old in GTA 3.

If Claude were to make an appearance in GTA 6 he should only really be in his 40s, around the same age as Michael or Trevor from GTA 5. Fans of the franchise will give anything to see Claude again and hear his voice again in over 20 years.

