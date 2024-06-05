5 early signs of GTA Online Summer Update being the last major DLC

Rockstar Games revealed many interesting details about the GTA Online Summer Update in its latest Newswire post. Based on the information provided, a lot of content seems to be heading to the multiplayer that should keep you entertained for quite some time. However, now that a final GTA 6 release window has been announced, could this be the last major DLC that the game receives?

In this article, we will take a look at five possible early signs of this GTA Online Summer Update being the title's last major DLC. Readers should note that this is just speculation; Rockstar Games hasn't addressed this subject, and more major updates for the game could still be released before GTA 6 comes out.

Note - This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

5 possible early signs of why GTA Online Summer Update might being the last major DLC

1) Confirmed months in advance

Trending

First confirmation of Summer Update 2024 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The upcoming GTA Online Summer Update was confirmed well in advance. While the previous major DLC was also announced around a month ahead of launch, the former's arrival was confirmed (without any release window) in a Rockstar Games Newswire post related to GTA Plus benefits on April 2, 2024 itself.

This may have been done to generate some excitement and have as many players as possible be informed about it in time, resulting in an ideal launch for what might be GTA Online's last major DLC.

2) Will release almost in the middle of the year

Expand Tweet

GTA Online Summer Update will release later this month, which is essentially the middle of 2024. With GTA 6 set to release next year, it would be a pretty good time to push out a last big DLC for its predecessor's multiplayer.

This could then be followed by other annual updates and celebrations themed around Independence Day and Halloween (the former has even been confirmed) up until the sequel comes out.

3) Lots of content being added

A new bounty hunting business is coming to GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online Summer Update 2024 will introduce a new bounty hunting business, dispatch missions that some think could be a rework of the canceled Cops n Crooks DLC, as well as fresh tools for the Creator Mode to let players craft custom Drift and Drag races.

Businesses and separate new missions typically don't get included in the same DLC. However, the amount of content being added to the game with the upcoming update could keep players busy for a long time, indicating that more major GTA Online DLCs might not be in Rockstar Games' plans.

4) Big quality-of-life improvements

Expand Tweet

Rockstar Games is not just adding new content in GTA Online Summer Update 2024 but also some significant quality-of-life improvements. These include increasing payouts of several missions and jobs, increasing Sell Mission timers for certain existing businesses, automatically replenishing snacks when starting most missions, and even buffing defensive capabilities of a few vehicles.

These things, like the new business and missions, could set players up for a long time. They would also somewhat add new life to GTA Online, potentially keeping it interesting for longer, especially if no future major updates are in the works.

5) GTA 6's launch is getting closer

Expand Tweet

GTA 6's release window is Fall 2025, which is still pretty far out. Nevertheless, Rockstar Games will need to focus heavily on the sequel's final phase of development, dedicating as many resources to it as possible to ensure an ideal launch.

It goes without saying the such a scenario would take away the studio's attention from GTA Online, which is why this Summer Update might be the game's last major DLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback