5 easy money hacks in GTA Online every beginner must know, ranked

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online offers a multitude of money-making options to players. The map is peppered with different missions, heists, businesses, and more. Some of them, like the Cayo Perico Heist and the Nightclubs, can help players earn a lot of money quickly but require a heavy investment upfront. While that is viable for long-term players, beginners do not have access to such money.

Newer players would benefit from knowing the best hacks for securing initial funds that are also simple to execute. Here is a ranked list of the five easiest money hacks in GTA Online.

Adversary Modes and 4 more easy money hacks for GTA Online beginners, ranked

5) Collectibles

Like every other game in the series, GTA Online features an endless number of collectibles. Players can explore the map in search of Action Figures, Playing Cards, and Signal Jammers. Rockstar Games also reintroduced Peyote Plants with the latest weekly update. While the payout is comparatively meager, players can acquire a sizeable amount of money over time.

Additionally, it is possible to get $1,000 daily by going to the Diamond Casino & Resort and collecting the daily visitor bonus. Players can also spin the Lucky Wheel and win varying amounts of money, RP, or even a free car.

4) Adversary Modes

Multiplayer game modes are great for making money in GTA Online. Adversary Modes are especially popular in this regard as players compete against each other in different types of matches. The winning team is rewarded with a good amount of money, and those on the losing side don't leave empty-handed either.

On top of that, Rockstar Games doubles or triples the payout of a random Adversary Mode every week. So participating in these can help generate quick money for beginners.

3) Daily Events

With the introduction of Stash House and G's Cache in GTA Online, daily events are now an excellent way to acquire funds. They reward players with a decent sum and can be completed within minutes.

G's Cache requires players to find a hidden box in a small search area. If they are successful, they get paid between $15,000-$20,000 and receive some snacks and ammo.

To raid a Stash House, players have to reach the location and eliminate about five goons inside. Then, they need to find the hidden code for the safe so they can loot it for a reward of $30,000. Alternatively, if they own a business, it gets completely restocked.

2) Los Santos Drug Wars

Los Santos Drug Wars was GTA Online's most recent major DLC, and it released in two installments, The First and The Last Dose. It added 11 brand new campaign missions to the game overall, which reward up to $50,000 and can be repeated infinitely.

Rockstar Games recently raised the payout for all The Last Dose missions by 25%, which has made the community very happy. Fortunately, no initial investment is required to begin these DLC missions. Hence, partaking in Los Santos Drug Wars is a top money-making strategy for beginners in the game.

1) The Acid Lab

Following the conclusion of The First Dose's campaign missions, players were given access to a new illegal business, the Acid Lab. Being completely mobile, it is easy to set up and operate, making it quite unique in the world of GTA Online.

The Acid Lab is very profitable. Players have the option to source supplies themselves or buy them for $60,000, after which acid production will commence. The process takes some time but can be hastened with production boosts that become accessible once every 24 hours.

Players call sell the product through easy GTA Online Acid Lab Sell missions for over $1,000,000.

